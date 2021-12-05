We CSL and HTIOE over the recent Reader's Diary

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: crusty. Example: I need a new water bottle to bring to school; this one is getting crusty.

MONDAY’S WORD was cheugy. It is used to describe someone who is out of date or trying too hard. Example: Stroller, you’re being cheugy with trying to use slang at your age.

Reader's Diary

The Reader's Diary is back in the Martinsville Bulletin. That's a classic in which someone writes about an experience he or she has had, or about something in the community.

The first Reader's Diary to run in quite a while was Bobby Lamm's account on Wednesday about raking leaves -- that seemingly never-ending fall chore (as soon as you've gotten a section of your yard clear, there they are: more leaves). Monday morning, a local man made an appointment to bring by his childhood sleigh he had refurbished to have his picture taken with it. He said he's already written the first draft of a Reader's Diary piece about it and promises to bring the final copy with him, for publication. The Bulletin is looking forward to it.