We CSL and HTIOE over the recent Reader's Diary

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: crusty. Example: I need a new water bottle to bring to school; this one is getting crusty.
MONDAY’S WORD was cheugy. It is used to describe someone who is out of date or trying too hard. Example: Stroller, you’re being cheugy with trying to use slang at your age.
Reader's Diary
The Reader's Diary is back in the Martinsville Bulletin. That's a classic in which someone writes about an experience he or she has had, or about something in the community.
The first Reader's Diary to run in quite a while was Bobby Lamm's account on Wednesday about raking leaves -- that seemingly never-ending fall chore (as soon as you've gotten a section of your yard clear, there they are: more leaves). Monday morning, a local man made an appointment to bring by his childhood sleigh he had refurbished to have his picture taken with it. He said he's already written the first draft of a Reader's Diary piece about it and promises to bring the final copy with him, for publication. The Bulletin is looking forward to it.
What stories would you like to share? Bring them to the Bulletin at the new location, 19 E. Church St. (the former Grand Piano building), email them to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com or mail them to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. They can be up to 750 words long.
They can be on any topic, but with this being the holiday season, surely there must be some inspiring or interesting Christmas stories out there ...
Missing dog
A lovely black German Shepherd dog with a white chest and brown legs has gone missing from Jefferson Street in Martinsville. Zoey, a timid dog who may not come when called, is 4 years old and about 90 pounds. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 276-732-4162.
Text abbreviations
Here's another look at what people mean when they send abbreviations in texts:
- HIFW: How I feel when
- MFW: My face when
- TFW: That feeling when
- MRW: My reaction when
- TNTL: Trying not to laugh
- IDC: I don't care
- WYWH: Wish you were here
- JK: Just kidding
- IFYP: I feel your pain
- TIME: Tears in my eyes
- BAE: Before anyone else
- ADIH: Another day in hell
- SSDD: Same stuff, different day
- QQ: Crying
- CSL: Can't stop laughing
- FTW: For the win
- NTH: Nice to have
- OMDB: Over my dead body
- YGTR: You got that right
- YNK: You never know
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Though the wildly popular bobbed hairstyle of the 1920s came in a wide variety of options, they all boiled down into two main categories: straight or curly.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the 1910s, a hat was an indisputable part of a man's daily outfit. In the 1800s, top hats (a tall hat with a flat top and a round brim) used to be worn day and night, but by the 1910s it had become more of a night look. Top hats were made of what material that was discontinued in the 1960s.
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.