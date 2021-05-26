We do know beans about forts

TODAY’S WORD is bow saw. Example: Tom preferred using the bow saw, but couldn’t get it to fit this time.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was mattock. It is an agricultural tool shaped like a pickax, with an adze and a chisel edge as the ends of the head. Example: The new neighbor who moved from town had a hard time getting the area around his outbuildings under control until James lent him his mattock and taught him how to use it.
White beans
Kitty Woiblett of Martinsville recalled that the snap beans her father planted were white half runners: “We always thought they were the best. He also grew peanuts and rhubarb,” and her mother made strawberry-rhubarb preserves.
Beans are categorized by how their plant grows. A bush bean forms a little bush about knee-high or lower. A pole bean is what Jack of “Jack and the Beanstalk” climbed to his adventures: Its vines can grow 20 feet up, given the opportunity. The vines of half-runner beans, by contrast, grow from 3 to 10 feet long.
Snap beans aren’t just green, although that’s the most common color by far, from the wide Romanos to the thin Haricots Verts.
Purple string beans lose their color when cooked, so they are best in recipes that use them raw; or, lightly steam them, then dip into ice water to preserve color.
Wax beans (sometimes called “white beans,” but they are yellowish) simply are that color because they don’t produce chlorophyll.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There have been five forts named Fort Washington. They are in:
- New York; during the Revolutionary War, a fortified position near the north end of Manhattan Island.
- Ohio, in what is now Cincinnati; started in 1789, it became a major headquarters for settlement of the Northwest Territory.
- Massachusetts; an earthworks fortification in Cambridge from the 1775-1776 siege of Boston.
- Maryland; completed in 1809, destroyed by its own garrison during a British advance during the War of 1812, and rebuilt in 1824. It’s maintained now by the National Park Service.
- Pennsylvania; as headquarters for the Battle of White Marsh in December 1777; now a state park.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many monuments outside the U.S. honor George Washington?
