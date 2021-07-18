We give this reader our own award

TODAY’S WORD is perfidious. Example: Grandma wanted her husband to go to church with her, but he was too perfidious.
SUNDAY’S WORD was nomenclature. It means a system or set of terms or symbols especially in a particular science, discipline or art. Example: To understand what he was trying to communicate in the huddle, the quarterback relied on the nomenclature spelled out in the team’s playbook, which everyone was supposed to understand.
Reunion fever
Loyal Stroller reader Nelson Smith seized on our recent entries about family reunions and offered some key insights of his own. He wrote:
“My family was part of the Maxey reunions held at the former Lakeside Park in Salem. Back in the ‘50s/’60s, there could be at least 200+ in attendance. I think my oldest brother still has the picture of one held in 1955 that hung in our grandparents’/parents’ house. Over the past several years, due to deaths or lost interest, the reunions ceased except some that were merged in other family reunions.
“Edythe Maxey Clark did extensive genealogical research on the Maxeys and published books on her research. The 1st edition (my brother has one) was published in 1980 and contained 968 pages (close to 2 inches thick). The 2nd edition published in 1987 based on additional information received/corrections contained 993 pages.
“A 3rd edition was published in 2000, 1085 pages. In 2003, H. David Maxey who assisted Ms. Clark with the 3rd edition, put the 3rd edition on CD (called Version 1). In 2012, Version 2 of the CD came to being.”
Now that’s a detailed history of reunions. Anyone else?
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: You probably guessed that Netflix, one of the oldest streaming services, has the most subscribers (204 million by a recent accounting), and you might even have guessed that Amazon Prime is second (150 million). But you might have been caught off guard to know that No. 3 is Spotify (144 million). But if you eliminate music/talk channel, next would be Disney Plus.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which male and female actors have won the most Emmy awards? Bonus points if you can say how many?
