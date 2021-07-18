We give this reader our own award

TODAY’S WORD is perfidious. Example: Grandma wanted her husband to go to church with her, but he was too perfidious.

SUNDAY’S WORD was nomenclature. It means a system or set of terms or symbols especially in a particular science, discipline or art. Example: To understand what he was trying to communicate in the huddle, the quarterback relied on the nomenclature spelled out in the team’s playbook, which everyone was supposed to understand.

Reunion fever

Loyal Stroller reader Nelson Smith seized on our recent entries about family reunions and offered some key insights of his own. He wrote:

“My family was part of the Maxey reunions held at the former Lakeside Park in Salem. Back in the ‘50s/’60s, there could be at least 200+ in attendance. I think my oldest brother still has the picture of one held in 1955 that hung in our grandparents’/parents’ house. Over the past several years, due to deaths or lost interest, the reunions ceased except some that were merged in other family reunions.