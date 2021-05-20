We have a hoe-lot of tool info

TODAY’S WORD is loppers. Example: The left handle on the loppers was getting weak.

THURSDAY’S WORD was grape hoe. This gardening tool originally came from the vineyards of Italy. It has a wide, flat blade that efficiently and powerfully cuts through weeds, slicing roots to about an inch or two below the surface. Example: Though the grape hoe isn’t so great at precision weeding, it’s a real asset when it comes to clearing weedy ground and even building garden beds.

Hoes

Hoes come in all shapes to make weeding easier, such as the grape hoe, above.

The multipurpose hoe has a large, curved blade that makes moving soil easy and has a sharp point on once side to get in tough places like between plants or sidewalk cracks.

Scuffle hoes are like open bands in shapes, such as an open circle, open diamond or a stirrup, or a “swoe,” which is a horizontal blade held to the handle on one side. They skim a few inches under the surface to quickly shear off small weeds in soft soil. They loosen up soil, break surface crusts and are good for weeding small areas and tight spaces. The open-sided swoe slides under weeds that form rhizomes or runners, such as creeping charlie.