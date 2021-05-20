We have a hoe-lot of tool info

TODAY’S WORD is loppers. Example: The left handle on the loppers was getting weak.
THURSDAY’S WORD was grape hoe. This gardening tool originally came from the vineyards of Italy. It has a wide, flat blade that efficiently and powerfully cuts through weeds, slicing roots to about an inch or two below the surface. Example: Though the grape hoe isn’t so great at precision weeding, it’s a real asset when it comes to clearing weedy ground and even building garden beds.
Hoes
Hoes come in all shapes to make weeding easier, such as the grape hoe, above.
The multipurpose hoe has a large, curved blade that makes moving soil easy and has a sharp point on once side to get in tough places like between plants or sidewalk cracks.
Scuffle hoes are like open bands in shapes, such as an open circle, open diamond or a stirrup, or a “swoe,” which is a horizontal blade held to the handle on one side. They skim a few inches under the surface to quickly shear off small weeds in soft soil. They loosen up soil, break surface crusts and are good for weeding small areas and tight spaces. The open-sided swoe slides under weeds that form rhizomes or runners, such as creeping charlie.
The triangular warren hoe’s pointed end digs a neat furrow in tilled soil, perfect for planting seeds in rows. If it has wings or ears on the other side, and you can flip it over to push the soil back over the seeds. The pointed tine also is great for cultivating small areas.
Hoes need occasional sharpening: Set the hoe on a stable surface, then draw up a tool-sharpening file along the outside edge toward the edge at a 30-degree angle (if the hoe has a bevel, file to the bevel). After several passes outside, turn it over and file off any burrs that may have formed on the inside. Coat lightly with household lubricating oil before winter storage.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: When you look up “Henry County” on the internet, if you don’t specify “Va.,” you might end up with the one in Georgia. That Henry County is about 30 minutes south of Atlanta. Within its 327 square miles live an estimated 234,561 people.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did Henry County, Ga., get its name?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.