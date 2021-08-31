We have all the firsts about Uptown

TODAY’S WORD is succumb. Example: Genelle tried to resist temptation, but she finally succumbed.
TUESDAY’S WORD was coda. It means a concluding event, remark, or section. Example: The final chapter of the book I was reading was a terrific coda of all that I had read previously.
Vision Uptown
"Your Voice. Your Vision." is the message of Uptown Partnership, and it starts with sharing your opinions. The UP, and its professional consultants, have taken various measures to get community input on how to turn uptown Martinsville into "The" place to be, and one of those opportunities is coming up Saturday.
The "Uptown Community Visioning Event" will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the courtyard of Albert Harris Elementary School. Join them to share you insight as to what should be done to revitalize the uptown district and keep people, money and business in Martinsville.
First Friday
This week will be the last Uptown First Friday of the summer, a final chance to hang out with friends (those you've known forever and those you haven't met yet) outside the former Henry County courthouse.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Kat and Dennis Calfee will host an open-mic session, and drinks will be sold at the cash bar. Bring an instrument if you would like to perform, and bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on (or use one of the several benches and chairs that will be there). Hugo's will be selling food.
Uptown First Fridays are sponsored by three area Rotary clubs: of Martinsville, Uptown Martinsville and Henry County, and hosted by the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum.
Today's chuckle
What game do donkeys play at parties? Pin the tail on the human.
When do donkeys have six legs? When they are being ridden.
What do you call a donkey in the Arctic? Lost.
Why did the donkey cross the road? Because someone shouted, "Hay!"
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Donkeys are called jackasses because donkeys are classified as asses, which are part of the horse family but not the same species; and male asses are called "jacks."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the burro's relation to donkeys?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801
ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.