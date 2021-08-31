We have all the firsts about Uptown

TODAY’S WORD is succumb. Example: Genelle tried to resist temptation, but she finally succumbed.

TUESDAY’S WORD was coda. It means a concluding event, remark, or section. Example: The final chapter of the book I was reading was a terrific coda of all that I had read previously.

Vision Uptown

"Your Voice. Your Vision." is the message of Uptown Partnership, and it starts with sharing your opinions. The UP, and its professional consultants, have taken various measures to get community input on how to turn uptown Martinsville into "The" place to be, and one of those opportunities is coming up Saturday.

The "Uptown Community Visioning Event" will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the courtyard of Albert Harris Elementary School. Join them to share you insight as to what should be done to revitalize the uptown district and keep people, money and business in Martinsville.

First Friday

This week will be the last Uptown First Friday of the summer, a final chance to hang out with friends (those you've known forever and those you haven't met yet) outside the former Henry County courthouse.