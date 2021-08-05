We need a supply of 9/11 memories

TODAY’S WORD is abjure. Example: The defector from the Communist country abjured the nation of his birth.
THURSDAY’S WORD was panache. It means flamboyant style or manner, colorful. Example: “He entertained Palm Beach Society with great panache.”
School supplies
Pastor Michael Harrison, the coordinator of Back2School, says that there are plenty of book bags loaded with school supplies to give away after the kids who have registered gets theirs, so folks at The Community Fellowship will be giving them away at noon Saturday. The church is located in the Collinsville shopping center, near where Sav-A-Lot used to be (at 2674 Virginia Ave.).
9/11 memories
On Sept. 10 the Martinsville Bulletin will publish a special section remembering the day the World Trade Towers fell to terrorist attacks, as well as the attacks on the Pentagon and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania. Send your memories from that, whether being how you learned about it or your involvement in assistance, to info@martinsvillebulletin.com or by mail to 204 Broad Street, Martinsville, 24112, to be included.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Athlon Sports has a list of greatest Super Bowl ads from all time:
- 10. Doritos: Crystal Ball, 2009 (hurling a crystal ball at a vending machine).
- 9. E-Trade: Wasted, 2000 (mocking $2 million cost of ad).
- 8. Volkswagen: The Force, 2011 (kid dressed in Darth Vader costume).
- 7. Budweiser: Brotherhood, 2013 (farmer and the Budweiser Clydesdale he raised).
- 6. Pepsi: Cindy Crawford, 1992 (boys in awe of supermodel—or the soda can she holds).
- 5. McDonald’s: The Showdown, 1993 (Larry Bird and Michael Jordan showdown).
- 4. Budweiser: Frogs, 1995 (frogs pronounce beer name).
- 3. Wendy’s: “Where’s the Beef?”, 1984 (retired manicurist Clara Peller became famous for that catchphrase, after looking at a competitor’s hamburger).
- 2. Apple: 1984 (Introducing MacIntosh computer).
- 1. Coca-Cola: “Hey Kid, Catch!”, 1980 (“Mean” Joe Green tosses kid his jersey).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: From the Tuesday night trivia at Wild Magnolia: “Cotton’s Dream”, the theme song for “The Young and the Restless,” was renamed for which Olympic gymnast?
