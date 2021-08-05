We need a supply of 9/11 memories

TODAY’S WORD is abjure. Example: The defector from the Communist country abjured the nation of his birth.

THURSDAY’S WORD was panache. It means flamboyant style or manner, colorful. Example: “He entertained Palm Beach Society with great panache.”

School supplies

Pastor Michael Harrison, the coordinator of Back2School, says that there are plenty of book bags loaded with school supplies to give away after the kids who have registered gets theirs, so folks at The Community Fellowship will be giving them away at noon Saturday. The church is located in the Collinsville shopping center, near where Sav-A-Lot used to be (at 2674 Virginia Ave.).

9/11 memories

On Sept. 10 the Martinsville Bulletin will publish a special section remembering the day the World Trade Towers fell to terrorist attacks, as well as the attacks on the Pentagon and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania. Send your memories from that, whether being how you learned about it or your involvement in assistance, to info@martinsvillebulletin.com or by mail to 204 Broad Street, Martinsville, 24112, to be included.