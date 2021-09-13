We reunite with last week's chuckle

TODAY’S WORD is churlish. Example: “Well, how very churlish of them!” (Source: Moira Rose on "Schitt's Creek")

MONDAY’S WORD was deride. It means to express contempt for; ridicule. Example: Wilbur spoiled Jason and Jackson but consistently derided his other grandson over his tattoos, piercings, manner of dress and inability to keep a girlfriend.

Mavahi Class of 1970

The Martinsville High School Class of 1970 reunion that was scheduled for Oct. 8-9 has been postponed to May 13-14. Organizers still are looking for class members; send contact information to mavahi1970@gmail.com.

Last week's chuckle ...

... was missing something.

The joke was "How many seconds in a year? 12: The second of January, the second of February," etc.

Nelson Smith pointed out that there actually are 24 "seconds," once you factor in the twenty-second of each month.

New books

Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman sent in a list of the new books coming out today, which will be ready to be checked out by Thursday: