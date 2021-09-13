 Skip to main content
We reunite with last week's chuckle
THE STROLLER

We reunite with last week's chuckle

Stroller 062321

TODAY’S WORD is churlish. Example: “Well, how very churlish of them!” (Source: Moira Rose on "Schitt's Creek")

MONDAY’S WORD was deride. It means to express contempt for; ridicule. Example: Wilbur spoiled Jason and Jackson but consistently derided his other grandson over his tattoos, piercings, manner of dress and inability to keep a girlfriend.

Mavahi Class of 1970

The Martinsville High School Class of 1970 reunion that was scheduled for Oct. 8-9 has been postponed to May 13-14. Organizers still are looking for class members; send contact information to mavahi1970@gmail.com.

Last week's chuckle ...

... was missing something.

The joke was "How many seconds in a year? 12: The second of January, the second of February," etc.

Nelson Smith pointed out that there actually are 24 "seconds," once you factor in the twenty-second of each month.

New books

Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman sent in a list of the new books coming out today, which will be ready to be checked out by Thursday:

  • "A Christmas in the Alps" by Melody Carlson
  • "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
  • "Enemy at the Gates: a Mitch Rapp Novel" by Vince Flynn
  • "Crooked in his Ways: a Lightner and Law Mystery" by S.M. Goodwin
  • "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty
  • "To Bring You Back" by Emily Conrad
  • "Under the Texas Mistletoe: a Trio of Christmas Historical Romance Novellas" by Karen Witemeyer
  • "The Heart of Splendid Lake" by Amy Clipston
  • "Guinness World Records 2022"

Today's Chuckle

  • Why are books so afraid of their sequels? Because they always come after them!
  • Why is a math book always so unhappy? Because it is full of problems.
  • Why does a ghost need so many books? Because he goes right through them.
  • What do you say when your thesaurus is stolen? Nothing -- you'd be at a loss for words.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Heritage Breed stamps features the American Cream Draft Horse that was developed in the early 20th century in Iowa from a cream-colored mare named Old Granny.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which breed of domestic duck, introduced in New York's Finger Lakes area around 1840, is featured on the Heritage Breeds stamp?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

SNAP to these learning opportunities

Check out these new books available at the library -- and, if you prefer to listen to books on your phone, here's information about two apps that let you do that with your Blue Ridge Regional Library card.

