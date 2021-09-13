We reunite with last week's chuckle

TODAY’S WORD is churlish. Example: “Well, how very churlish of them!” (Source: Moira Rose on "Schitt's Creek")
MONDAY’S WORD was deride. It means to express contempt for; ridicule. Example: Wilbur spoiled Jason and Jackson but consistently derided his other grandson over his tattoos, piercings, manner of dress and inability to keep a girlfriend.
Mavahi Class of 1970
The Martinsville High School Class of 1970 reunion that was scheduled for Oct. 8-9 has been postponed to May 13-14. Organizers still are looking for class members; send contact information to mavahi1970@gmail.com.
Last week's chuckle ...
... was missing something.
The joke was "How many seconds in a year? 12: The second of January, the second of February," etc.
Nelson Smith pointed out that there actually are 24 "seconds," once you factor in the twenty-second of each month.
New books
Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman sent in a list of the new books coming out today, which will be ready to be checked out by Thursday:
- "A Christmas in the Alps" by Melody Carlson
- "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
- "Enemy at the Gates: a Mitch Rapp Novel" by Vince Flynn
- "Crooked in his Ways: a Lightner and Law Mystery" by S.M. Goodwin
- "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty
- "To Bring You Back" by Emily Conrad
- "Under the Texas Mistletoe: a Trio of Christmas Historical Romance Novellas" by Karen Witemeyer
- "The Heart of Splendid Lake" by Amy Clipston
- "Guinness World Records 2022"
Today's Chuckle
- Why are books so afraid of their sequels? Because they always come after them!
- Why is a math book always so unhappy? Because it is full of problems.
- Why does a ghost need so many books? Because he goes right through them.
- What do you say when your thesaurus is stolen? Nothing -- you'd be at a loss for words.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Heritage Breed stamps features the American Cream Draft Horse that was developed in the early 20th century in Iowa from a cream-colored mare named Old Granny.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which breed of domestic duck, introduced in New York's Finger Lakes area around 1840, is featured on the Heritage Breeds stamp?
