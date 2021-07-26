We shed some light on moths

TODAY’S WORD is unbridled. Example: “All this unbridled joy has given me quite an appetite.” (Source: Violet Crawley in “Downton Abbey”)
MONDAY’S WORD was fester. It means (of a negative feeling or a problem) to become worse or more intense, especially through long-term neglect or indifference. Example: “Seems a pity not to take a chance to end a quarrel. Isn’t it better than to let it fester?” (Source: Isobel Crawley in “Downton Abbey”)
Luna moths
Do you remember the glorious Luna moth, Actias luna, that used to delight us years ago ... but are harder to come by these days?
This light-green moth, whose wingspan can be between 4.5 and 7 inches, are found in or near hardwood forests, Ben Williams of the Virginia Museum of Natural History explains in his segment, #BeninNature. Their caterpillars eat the leaves of several trees, including white birch, persimmon, sweet gum, hickory and pecan, but the moths don’t eat. They only live for about a week, long enough to reproduce.
There are fewer of them than there used to be, because they have fallen prey to the parasitic fly Compsilura concinnata. That was introduced into the U.S. in the 20th century as a biological control against gypsy moths, an invasive species. That parasitic fly targets more than 150 species of moths (and there still are plenty of gypsy moths around, aren’t there?).
Gypsy moths
Adult gypsy moths are brown with black markings and have highly feathered antennae; they are pretty cute when you look at them from head-on. The females, which do not fly, are white with black markings and have straight, black antennae. Their caterpillars have lots of hair, which seems to come out in sprigs, especially at evenly paired reddish-brownish spots along their backs.
It’s federal law, the USDA warns, that boats coming into the U.S. must be checked against carrying them in.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Only Marion Cunningham, the mother on “Happy Days,” was allowed to call Fonzie, the cool guy who rented an apartment above the family garage and hung out with the guys, by his given name, Arthur.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the show “Laverne & Shirley,” where did the Laverne DeFazio and Shirley Feeney work?
