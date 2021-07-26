We shed some light on moths

TODAY’S WORD is unbridled. Example: “All this unbridled joy has given me quite an appetite.” (Source: Violet Crawley in “Downton Abbey”)

MONDAY’S WORD was fester. It means (of a negative feeling or a problem) to become worse or more intense, especially through long-term neglect or indifference. Example: “Seems a pity not to take a chance to end a quarrel. Isn’t it better than to let it fester?” (Source: Isobel Crawley in “Downton Abbey”)

Luna moths

Do you remember the glorious Luna moth, Actias luna, that used to delight us years ago ... but are harder to come by these days?

This light-green moth, whose wingspan can be between 4.5 and 7 inches, are found in or near hardwood forests, Ben Williams of the Virginia Museum of Natural History explains in his segment, #BeninNature. Their caterpillars eat the leaves of several trees, including white birch, persimmon, sweet gum, hickory and pecan, but the moths don’t eat. They only live for about a week, long enough to reproduce.