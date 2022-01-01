We were dangerously close to a ruined Christmas

Is there a do-over for Christmas, once you’re realized you’ve messed it up?

Sometimes work, projects and chores get to be overwhelming, so a lot falls by the wayside — and for me, that included the bulk of the normal holiday preparations this season.

Shoot, I hadn’t even gotten around to that last mowing of the lawn (OK, what should have been the last two mowings), but at least finally the leaves fell and covered all the shaggy grass.

And no, I haven’t raked either.

When it was time to hang all the Christmas lights first I had to weigh out if I could afford to spend a day to do it. Then I thought I ought to rake and mow first. Then I speculated about what day in January would I have to take the lights down. Even in the good years, it’s a dreaded job.

No lights this year.

Our Christmas trees were uneven and ugly. Usually that doesn’t bother me, because they are, after all, from nature. This year they seemed to taunt me that I gave up before I even started.

I didn’t get to Christmas cards, except for the three that weighed heaviest on my conscience: One to my grandfather, of course; one to my parents so they wouldn’t realize how badly behind or how socially improper I was being this year; and one to a childhood friend.

Days later, my childhood friend called to tell me I had mailed both her card and my parents’ card to her address.

Finally, somehow, we come to the crowning failure of my Christmas: the Christmas Eve dinner. I was too tired and busy to deal with the long trip to the cousins’, so we stayed home.

However, we had to keep up our standards. I still cooked the traditional Christmas dinner, even though it was just for my daughter and me.

But when it came time to eat, she didn’t want to go into the dining room. I didn’t want to eat in the kitchen, but I also was too tired to prepare the dining room.

So the kitchen it was, but I turned off the overhead light so we didn’t have to look at the mess created by all that cooking. We turned on the battery operated mini-Christmas lights I had bought the day before at the grocery store in a moment of regret for not having done much decorating.

When she asked me in earnest why it just didn’t seem like Christmas this year, my heart sunk and I wished I could turn back the clock and have a do-over.

Together we mourned the loss of the former magic.

Do you ever have Christmases like that?

The next morning, though, the tides had turned. Opening gifts was the same old fun it always was.

And there was plenty of time to set the dining room table properly, with the cloth napkins, crystal and china.

The food was delicious, and the company — just the two of us — was grand. After dinner we discovered that we had forgotten to make deviled eggs from the hard-boiled eggs, and forgot to bring out the gelatin mold, which had not set properly anyway, and had completely forgotten about making mashed potatoes.

The Twelve Days of Christmas run from Dec. 25 through Jan. 5, and this is when we ended up actually enjoying our Christmas. This timing makes more sense anyway, because the weeks before Christmas were filled with stress. Most assuredly Mary and Joseph were in a stressful situation as they were seeking shelter before the delivery of the Baby. Our days after Christmas were filled with the gentle peace of the sort Jesus brings into our life. It’s like we suddenly felt His presence.

Since it was a school break, I worked from home most of the time so that we could enjoy our holidays during the week leading to New Year’s. Each day day my daughter had friends over. They made and decorated Christmas cookies three days after Christmas. Since we missed Christmas dinner with the cousins, we all took the kids to museums on Thursday instead.

Some things you can’t make up for, though. I feel both appreciated and guilty when I see the stack of Christmas cards I received, though I didn’t send any out. That’s not to mention the presents I never got people – or those I bought but never mailed.

Well, now that we’re in the Christmas spirit, all things are possible. The 75% off Christmas cards I bought yesterday are sitting right here on the table.

If I start filling them out now and next December don’t forget where they are stored, there’s a better chance of getting it all right next year.

Happy New Year!

Holly Kozelsky is the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 or holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.

