We won't rook you out of a few laughs

TODAY’S WORD is workation. Example: The CEO took a workation to spend a few days catching up on projects and writing that she had fallen behind on during regular work days, but she did it from home so people at the office wouldn't interrupt her.
FRIDAY’S WORD was flabbergasted. It means greatly surprised or astonished. Example: Ms. Lemons was flabbergasted when she walked into her classroom and discovered that the whiteboard, which had been grayish and dingy for years, was back to sparkling white clean, without realizing Lyla and Mary had found the way to get it back to new.
Rook tournament
Registration is being taken now for an evening of competitive card playing: the Ararat Ruritan Club Rook Tournament.
It will be Sept. 18 at the club's building at 4711 Ararat Highway. It features cash prizes and trophies, with a $20 fee for each two-person team. Sign-in begins at 5:30 p.m., and games begin at 6.
It will be double elimination with 40-minute game-time limit; Rook-High 180 hand. Tamra's Taxes is the exclusive score card sponsor, and table sponsors are Ararat Automotive, Boyd's Automotive, Boyd's Restaurant, Dow Run Farm, JEB Stuart Grocery, Mower Workshop, Perry Family Scholarship and Rabbit Ridge Enterprises. For more information or to register early, call 276-229-6931.
Today's chuckle
- What did Elvis say when it was his turn to order at the cookout? "Won't eat nothing but a hot dog ..."
- Who goes on Graceland tours? Elvisitors.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Jerusalem donkey is a light-colored donkey with a dark cross on its back. Legend has it that the donkey was distressed seeing how badly Jesus was treated and wanted to help ease Jesus's suffering so wished he could carry the cross, because, after all, the donkey's job is to carry men's burdens. The donkey could not bear to watch what was being done to Jesus, so he turned away but could not leave, so the Lord caused the shadow of the cross to fall upon his back. Since then, the Jerusalem donkey has carried the sign of the love of God for all to see.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why does the donkey have the reputation for being stubborn?
