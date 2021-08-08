Weighing fire gear and Crape Myrtles

TODAY’S WORD is Phyrric. Example: The Battle of Guilford Court House was a Pyrrhic victory for the British.
SUNDAY’S WORD was clamber. It means climb, move, or get in or out of something in an awkward and laborious way, typically using both hands and feet. Example: “‘I’m just going to have to clamber over those tables,’” the old man said to himself as he prepared to get over to the other side of them.
Firefighter gear
Randy Hundley recently shared a list to show how much it costs to outfit a firefighter, with this message, “When your local fire department has a fundraiser, please keep this in mind.”
Consider this:
Helmet, $350
Hood, $100
Mask, $300
SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus), $7,000
Coat, $1,300
Radio, $700
Pager, $350
Gloves, $80
Pants, &1,000
Boots, $350
Total: $11,430
And to think, a hearty country buffet breakfast only costs about $8, most of which goes between the huge amount of food we pile our plates, leaving just a little extra for the fire department.
Tree-shaping
Now that Crape Myrtles have been blooming, their forms seem to catch our attention more than usual.
A common look for them is to have four or five small trunks come up from the ground, then cascade outward. To achieve this look, prune out any branches that grow inward instead of outward.
Some Crape Myrtles stubbornly grow upward rather than elegantly outward. To redirect their growth, especially on young ones, you can weight down branches. Simply tie something heavy to each branch — not too heavy, but enough to hold it at the angle you want, for a year or two, until the branch hardens in that shape. Some options for weights can be old tools, or the kinds of bricks with holes in them (to put the string through).
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Although the song is associated with her, Nadia Com’neci did not actually perform to “Cotton’s Dream”/”Nadia’s Dream.” During the 1976 Olympics she performed to a piano medley of the songs “Yes Sir, That’s My Baby” and “Jump in the Line.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which popular local artists signs his paintings “Rupe”?
