Weighing fire gear and Crape Myrtles

Tree-shaping

Now that Crape Myrtles have been blooming, their forms seem to catch our attention more than usual.

A common look for them is to have four or five small trunks come up from the ground, then cascade outward. To achieve this look, prune out any branches that grow inward instead of outward.

Some Crape Myrtles stubbornly grow upward rather than elegantly outward. To redirect their growth, especially on young ones, you can weight down branches. Simply tie something heavy to each branch — not too heavy, but enough to hold it at the angle you want, for a year or two, until the branch hardens in that shape. Some options for weights can be old tools, or the kinds of bricks with holes in them (to put the string through).

