Welcome to the Kiddie Commission

I’ve got an idea for a new soap opera. I think it has a good chance with an honest name and a little marketing. My suggestion is we call it “Kiddie Commission,” and it would go something like this:

“And now,” says the announcer with a deep voice over swelling theatrical music, “from your local government’s hallowed halls, it’s time for ... (drum roll begins) a brand new edition of ... Kiddie Commission!”

The music brightens as the cast of characters is presented:

“He might quote Ghandi, Buddha, the Bible, or even Shakespeare — here’s the defender of the defenseless, Tyler Jones.”

Jones the defender comes out, strokes his long beard and takes a seat.

“And now, here’s the proponent of the transparent process herself, the business savvy side of the commission, it’s Jane Thompson.”

Thompson smiles and takes her seat as Jones snarls.

“And now here’s the man who’s everywhere, the politician’s friend with a flag in every pocket and a medal for every war hero: It’s John Smith!”

Smith walks out waving both hands, straightens his American flag tie and takes his seat.

“And now, ladies and gentleman, all the way from Westend, the little lady who makes no apologies for missing a Commission event every now and then for a good date, it’s Vice Commissioner Tiffany Garcia!”

Garcia hurries out in a move reminiscent of her recent performance in Cut a Rug for Crafts, takes her seat and quickly adjusts her microphone.

“And finally, let’s give it up for the Commissioner herself, Janice “Mama” Miller!”

Miller steps out with a cutting eye toward the rest of the commission kiddies, who all straighten up sharply as she sits down.

“And now let’s take a look at scenes from last week’s show,” the announcer says.

After a few verbal volleys are launched and a vote or two is taken, the floor is open for “business.”

An elderly man approaches the podium in a wheelchair assisted by the Commission’s lawyer who takes care to clip a microphone on the man’s shirt.

What the man talks about no one appears to understand and although he is granted ample time to bring some clarity to his words, he never does. At some point the man’s cellphone rings during his undefined speech, to which he stops and answered his phone, saying, “Hello?”

A man who had presented to the Commission a recent risky trip to Ukraine escorts the man in the wheelchair from the room and a woman steps forward asking for the resignation of Thompson—the proponent of transparency—claiming humiliation from Facebook comments by Thompson’s husband, Juan “Hamburger” Thompson.

Evoking the name of Christians, Jews and revenge, Jones—the defender of the defenseless — announces that it is “get-back time.”

Miller exhibits a state of profound quandary, disallowing the personal attack at first, then allowing it, before bringing it to a stop and then allowing it to start again.

Finally Miller, burning with a mad fever, slams the gavel down at the cameraman closest to her and blames the embarrassment of herself and the other kiddies on the commission on the television network that airs the hit show.

A new character is introduced when Candidate Andy Rogers steps up and scolds the others for the immature buffoonery to which Jones, the defender of the defenseless, accuses Rogers of “toxic positivity.”

Everyone scrunches their faces in confusion as the preview ends and the first commercial ensues by sponsor “Simple Sitters.”

“For the low price of $79.99, you too can have your very own time-out chair,” says the announcer. “They are recommended by most pediatricians as a way to curb negative behaviors ranging from talking back to physical aggression. Research indicates that when used properly, along with other techniques that balance nurture and structure—time-outs are effective and do not cause harm.”

The deep voice returns with a catching animated visual of next week’s show.

“That’s all the time we’ve got for this week, but be sure and join us next week where we’ve just learned that Commission Clerk Kim Richards has listed on the agenda the possible use of ARPA funding for time-out chairs for all members of the Commission,” the announcer says. “Until then, this meeting is adjourned.”

The music rises to a crescendo and the animated graphic fades to black.

“That’s a wrap,” says producer and director Miguel Edwards from the back room as members of the audience applaud and make their way across the street for a cold beer at Brewski’s.