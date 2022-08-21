We're living in the future and I'll tell you how I know

There is an article in the April 18, 1963, edition of the Mansfield News Journal that predicts a future in which people will be able to carry their phones around in their pockets.

With the article is a photograph of Mrs. Jean Conrad, commercial representative of Mansfield Telephone Company, holding up a pocket-sized wireless telephone with a caption that says the phone is still in the development stage and “far in the future.”

When cellphones first came out, we called them “bag phones” and you certainly couldn’t fit them in your pocket.

My first experience with the new technology was in the late 1980s at WMVA. The radio station secured sponsorship a day or two before a tournament basketball game in Salem.

We didn’t have time to have a “radio loop line” installed by the phone company at the gym like we normally did for such things, so the phone company suggested we use a cellphone.

None of us were particularly excited about the idea, but it was the only option we had, so I was assigned the task of picking up the loaner along with a phone company banner we were to mount on the wall behind us in the broadcast booth advertising our use of a cellphone.

Doubting it would be reliable, I was told to drive around town and call back to the station several times to see how the reception was. Surprisingly, it was remarkably good.

So I pulled in the drive-thru at what was then the Piedmont Trust Bank in the station van.

Just about the time I got to the window, the bag phone sitting in the passenger seat rang. It was incredibly loud and echoed throughout the metal confines of the mostly empty van.

I answered the phone as the bank ladies in the window looked to see what had caused the noise.

“He’s got one of those portable phones,” I heard one of them say. “Look, look,” the others exclaimed, pointing to me with the phone up to my ear.

Later that night from Salem we hooked it up to our equipment and it worked perfectly.

I remember showing Bulletin Sports Editor Mike Smith and Photographer Mike Wray our phone that had no wires. Smith and Wray are both retired now. I wonder if either of them remember that day.

In the Mansfield newspaper article from 1963, the flip-phone was called a “laboratory development” that would allow a person to “make and answer calls wherever he may be.”

The portable phone was compared with other future devices like a “kitchen loud speaking telephone” and a “visual image telephone.”

It made me think of the time I went to the Knoxville World’s Fair in 1982. They had constructed a display of “the home of the future” and on a desk was a telephone with a screen on the front of it allowing the person to view the person on the other end of the line.

“The visual image telephone allows the parties to converse by way of a microphone and loud speaker while a miniature television camera transmits the image,” the article said. “The ‘TV phone’ also will have a writer signature transmission system,” precursor to the FAX machine “and a conversation tape recorder.”

Sometimes I’m reminded that my generation in high school didn’t have cellphones or laptops and there was a smoking block outside where the kids could smoke after lunch if they wanted.

John Prine penned it perfectly with his song “Living in the future” that he released in 1980. He noted in the liners that when he started writing the song it was supposed to be about the future, but it took him seven years to finish it, so it ended up being about the present.

The chorus goes like this:

“We are living in the future

I’ll tell you how I know

I read it in the paper

Fifteen years ago.”