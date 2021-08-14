We're looking for your memories of Sept. 11

TODAY’S WORD is pullet. Example: The old hen is starting to get used to the pullets.
FRIDAY’S WORD was smorgasbord. Originally referring to a buffet offering a variety of foods, it also means a wide range of something; a variety. Example: Her new makeup kit held smorgasbord of creams and powders, mattes and shimmers, and colors.
Sept.
11
There’s less than a month until the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the airplane over Pennsylvania.
That tragic time will be remembered with third annual Henry County Emergency Services Parade, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The men and women of fire, EMS, law enforcement and the 911 call center will be in the parade which will start on Fairystone Park Highway, go down Virginia Avenue, Memorial Boulevard and Greensboro Road, and end at the Martinsville Speedway, where the audience can visit with them and see their vehicles and equipment.
That parade will be a day after the special 9/11 remembrance section comes out in the Bulletin. To share your memories of that day, or rescue or patriotic happenings after that day, send to info@martinsvillebulletin.com or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.
The powers of
Parm
It’s squash and zucchini season for sure, and we’re always looking for recipes. This one works with both.
Cut squash or zucchini into quarter-inch slices. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Use a small spoon to top each piece of squash with freshly-grated Parmesan cheese. Bake until the squash is soft (about 15 or 20 minutes) and the cheese is melted and bubbly, then turn on the broiler for a minute or two to let the cheese brown slightly.
When it comes to selecting those vegetables: The smaller ones have best flavor.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Artist Brad Wright had an art exhibition with his uncle (the creator of the “A Day in the Live” sculpture in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden) at Piedmont Arts in 2017 and sometimes hosts (and often plays) Tuesday Night Trivia at Wild Magnolia.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which Axton artist is a blacksmith who created the horseshoe sculpture that’s in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts?
