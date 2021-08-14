We're looking for your memories of Sept. 11

TODAY’S WORD is pullet. Example: The old hen is starting to get used to the pullets.

FRIDAY’S WORD was smorgasbord. Originally referring to a buffet offering a variety of foods, it also means a wide range of something; a variety. Example: Her new makeup kit held smorgasbord of creams and powders, mattes and shimmers, and colors.

Sept.

11

There’s less than a month until the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the airplane over Pennsylvania.

That tragic time will be remembered with third annual Henry County Emergency Services Parade, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The men and women of fire, EMS, law enforcement and the 911 call center will be in the parade which will start on Fairystone Park Highway, go down Virginia Avenue, Memorial Boulevard and Greensboro Road, and end at the Martinsville Speedway, where the audience can visit with them and see their vehicles and equipment.