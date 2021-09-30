We're racing toward those delicious Stuart apple dumplings

TODAY’S WORD is unasinous. Example: “After a glut of unasinous ideas put forth today, the room is suddenly bombilating with anticipation; can you feel that?” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
FRIDAY’S WORD was spittoon. It means a receptacle for spit. Example: “You could have used the spittoon! That’s what the other children did.” (Source: Moira Rose)
Drip painting
When you're a kid painting, you're warned not to make too many drips. Now, though, dripping is the art -- and you can try it out at the Jack Dalton IDEA Center, in a three-session class held by Patrick & Henry Community College.
You start with your own custom design -- create one, or choose one -- and cut it out on vinyl using the center's vinyl cutter. Then you drip paint around it in splatters, swirls, any type of design to bring the background to life.
The class will be held from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 11-25. The cost is $25; register at 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.
Apple dumplings
Stuart's Apple Dumpling Festival on Oct. 16 is a fine time to overindulge on the delicious fall apple treats -- and if you want to compensate for some gluttony, you could ease your conscience first by running in the 5K race. That will be along the scenic Mayo River Rail Trail before the festival.
If the thought of a hot, rich apple dumpling after your run is not enough incentive, you also can get a race T-shirt and a finisher medal-- both of which (shirt and medal, not the dessert) are included in the race registration cost. Proceeds will benefit Dan River Basin Association's trail development in Patrick County. For more information and to register, call 694-6012 or visit www.patrickchamber.com.
Recipe
If you're thinking more about the food than the run, try this shortcut recipe for apple dumplings (not the ones served at the festival -- those are harder to make): peel, cut and quarter two Granny Smith apples and place in a 13-by-9 inch baking dish. Spread the dough from 1 can of crescent rolls over them. Simmer 1 cup orange juice, 1 cup sugar, 1 stick butter and 1 tsp. vanilla, and pour it over. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 minutes.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The pigment anthocyanin gives the vermillion (red) color on leaves in the fall. Scientists have proposed that the color helps both attract and repel various animal species, such as calling to dispensing birds' attention black fruits. Certain insects, on the other hand, seem to avoid red leaves. However, apparently takes quite a bit of effort for trees to produce that pigment: Anthocyanins "have long been considered an extravagant waste of a plant's resources," a 2004 report by Kevin S. Gould in the Journal of Biomedicine and Biotechnology states.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What color does the pigment carotenoid give leaves? (Hint: The name practically gives it away.)
