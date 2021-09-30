We're racing toward those delicious Stuart apple dumplings

If the thought of a hot, rich apple dumpling after your run is not enough incentive, you also can get a race T-shirt and a finisher medal-- both of which (shirt and medal, not the dessert) are included in the race registration cost. Proceeds will benefit Dan River Basin Association's trail development in Patrick County. For more information and to register, call 694-6012 or visit www.patrickchamber.com.

Recipe

If you're thinking more about the food than the run, try this shortcut recipe for apple dumplings (not the ones served at the festival -- those are harder to make): peel, cut and quarter two Granny Smith apples and place in a 13-by-9 inch baking dish. Spread the dough from 1 can of crescent rolls over them. Simmer 1 cup orange juice, 1 cup sugar, 1 stick butter and 1 tsp. vanilla, and pour it over. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 minutes.