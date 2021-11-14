We're thankful for fire department raffles

“Plato himself said, ‘A grateful mind is a great mind, attracting to itself great things.’”

‘Slave Play’ is back

Jeremy O. Harris’s “Slave Play” will return for another run on Broadway. The play started with an Off Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop, then ran on Broadway from Sept. 10, 2019, through Jan. 19, 2020. It was nominated for a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards, though it didn’t receive any. The return engagement will be from Nov. 23 to Jan. 23 at the August Wilson Theater, then will head to Los Angeles for a run with the Center Theater Group.

Harris is the grandson of Ruth and the late Golden Harris of Axton and Veronica Parrish of Danville. He is a graduate of Carlisle School and has a master’s degree from Yale.