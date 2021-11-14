We're thankful for fire department raffles

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: Bet. Example: “Wanna help me with the dishes?” “Bet.”
MONDAY’S WORD was Cap. It means a lie, or something false. “No Cap” would used like saying “Really?” Example: “No Cap!”
Fairystone VFD cash raffleThe Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department is having a raffle it calls “Cash Giveaway.” The grand prize is $2,500, and there are two prizes of $200 each plus an additional six prizes of $100 each. Tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased from any member of the department. The prizes will be drawn on Nov. 20 starting at 7 p.m. One ticket will be held back to be raffled off on the day of drawing, put in with the last 10 tickets.
Thankful
It’s Thanksgiving month, and Pam Cobler of Figsboro, who works for Disability Rights & Resource Center, wrote in the October DRRC newsletter about keeping a gratitude journal for a month.
“Look at the things you always take for granted (for me, it’s things like electricity, food, plumbing/running water, clothes to wear, church, temperature control, my job, my team at work and living expenses, family and friends, freedom to live in the USA, transportation, abilities I dohave, and more – the recommendation is to journal your gratitude each day and make a list of 20 things),” she wrote.
“Plato himself said, ‘A grateful mind is a great mind, attracting to itself great things.’”
‘Slave Play’ is back
Jeremy O. Harris’s “Slave Play” will return for another run on Broadway. The play started with an Off Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop, then ran on Broadway from Sept. 10, 2019, through Jan. 19, 2020. It was nominated for a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards, though it didn’t receive any. The return engagement will be from Nov. 23 to Jan. 23 at the August Wilson Theater, then will head to Los Angeles for a run with the Center Theater Group.
Harris is the grandson of Ruth and the late Golden Harris of Axton and Veronica Parrish of Danville. He is a graduate of Carlisle School and has a master’s degree from Yale.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: French couturier Paul Poiret (1879-1944) was one of the major shapers of early 20th-century fashion. He ran his own shop from 1904-1924. Tight gowns on bodies shoved into corsets were the style when he began creating loose, draped women’s garments with high waistlines — and no need for corsets. He also created designs with hobble skirts, harem pantaloons and lampshade tunics. As daring as he was to encourage women to dress in ways that don’t rely on corsets, you have to wonder what he’d think of women’s clothing today, such as T-shirts over leggings or jeans.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Poiret also designed many garments in which style, which now would be considered a form of cultural appropriation?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.