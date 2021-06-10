What do you call a column with riddles?

TODAY’S WORD is bolt. Example: The spinach, lettuce and cilantro started bolting a month ago. WEDNESDAY’S WORD was aerate. It means to loosen soil or compost to allow air to circulate. Example: Your yard really needs to be aerated to give the lawn a better chance at being healthy.
Riddles
Nelson Smith often sends in jokes, riddles, stories and anecdotes to The Stroller, but this time the riddle and a joke come from his brother, Melvin Smith — but still sent in by Nelson. Here it is; see the answer below.
You have two coins that equal 30 cents. One is not a nickel. What is the other one?
What do you call a typo on a tombstone?
Luminaria
The Old Well Walkers, the Relay for Life Team at Old Well Christian Church, is selling luminaria for $5. They are white bags with lights inside them to honor people who have had cancer. Proceeds will benefit the local Relay For Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. To order some, call Rodgers at 276-957-5757.
Craft classes
Linda Wilson of Axton is holding classes in making a variety of crafts Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., at the Axton Community Fire Department as a fundraiser for Xander Wilson, her grandson — a May Bassett High School graduate who is fighting cancer. Thirty-One Bingo follows at 5 p.m., with doors opening at 4.
Store pause
People’s Save Station in Ridgeway will close today at 1 p.m. and be closed straight through Saturday, opening back up Sunday for regular hours, to owner proprietor Bill Lemons, who died Saturday. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 tonight at Norris, and the funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rich Acres Christian Church.
Riddle answers
A nickel. (The other one that is not a nickel is a quarter.)
A “grave” mistake.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Virginia used to have a county named for Thomas Jefferson and one named for George Mason but no longer. They ended up in West Virginia and Kentucky after those portions of what used to be Virginia were separated from what is now Virginia.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first Virginia settlement named?
