What do you call a column with riddles?

TODAY’S WORD is bolt. Example: The spinach, lettuce and cilantro started bolting a month ago. WEDNESDAY’S WORD was aerate. It means to loosen soil or compost to allow air to circulate. Example: Your yard really needs to be aerated to give the lawn a better chance at being healthy.

Riddles

Nelson Smith often sends in jokes, riddles, stories and anecdotes to The Stroller, but this time the riddle and a joke come from his brother, Melvin Smith — but still sent in by Nelson. Here it is; see the answer below.

You have two coins that equal 30 cents. One is not a nickel. What is the other one?

What do you call a typo on a tombstone?

Luminaria

The Old Well Walkers, the Relay for Life Team at Old Well Christian Church, is selling luminaria for $5. They are white bags with lights inside them to honor people who have had cancer. Proceeds will benefit the local Relay For Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. To order some, call Rodgers at 276-957-5757.

Craft classes