What's the centerpiece on your Christmas meals?

TODAY’S WORD is row. Example: Larry and Paul had a row which could be heard all the way down the hall.
SUNDAY’S WORD was advent. It means a coming into being or use; in context with Christmas, it means the coming of Christ as the Incarnation. Example: MeeMaw remembers the advent of television.
Deer reward
Folks are incensed over the murder of the two albino deer Monday in Patrick County and are chipping in toward the initial reward of $250 to anyone who can provide information about the illegal killing. Retired judge Junius Warren told the Bulletin Sunday that the reward had gone up to $4,000.
People who have donated toward the reward include:
- Billy Leath, $100
- Daniel Quesenberry, $100
- Cody Stevens of Boyce-Holland Veterinary Clinic, $200
- Chris and Deanna Miller, $50
- James Edwards, $50
- Joseph Nelson, $50
- Beverly Dillard, $25
- Chris Motes, $150
- Patty Hazelwood, $50
- Jacob Hall, $50
- Jesse Lane, $200
If you know or have heard anything that would help the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office find the shooter, you are asked to call Game Warden Dale Owens at 276-692-6978.
Christmas Dinner
The Stroller had been wondering what’s the most common Christmas dinner entree: Turkey or ham? Thus began an informal survey to discover what the area’s main meal is, and the surprising answer is that it covers quite a range of foods. Let’s take a look at some of the answers today, and more as the week goes on:
“For our Christmas dinner we get together on Christmas Eve and we have snacks and ham biscuits,” said Charlene Adkins. “Then we unwrap with the children. On Christmas Day we stay home and have a meal there. We have our big meal on Thanksgiving.”
Rita Lawrence’s tradition is heavy hors d’oeuvres on Christmas Eve and Chinese food on Christmas Day.
Jennifer Collins Nease keeps a pot of seafood chowder on the stove for lunch on Christmas Eve, with enough for whoever might stop by.
Janice Agnew used to serve turkey on Christmas Day, but lately the centerpiece of her meal has been ham.
Cherri Lynn Hairston also cooks ham for Christmas — and is sure to serve eggnog as well.
Amanda Hackenberg’s family always got takeout pizza on Christmas Eve, her husband, Greg, said. Now it’s a tradition for the Hackenbergs — who get the pizza delivered “and give an extra tip to the driver.”
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Zoot Suit Riots were a series of riots in June 1943 in Los Angeles, in which American servicemen attacked young men of color, especially Mexicans, who wore zoot suits, the oversized suits in style then, which were considered unpatriotic during the time of rationing for the war effort. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies had a swing revival song by that name in 1997.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Panama hat was popular in the 1910s. It is made in Ecuador from the straw of the toquilla palm tree, so why its name?
