What's the centerpiece on your Christmas meals?

Christmas Dinner

The Stroller had been wondering what’s the most common Christmas dinner entree: Turkey or ham? Thus began an informal survey to discover what the area’s main meal is, and the surprising answer is that it covers quite a range of foods. Let’s take a look at some of the answers today, and more as the week goes on:

“For our Christmas dinner we get together on Christmas Eve and we have snacks and ham biscuits,” said Charlene Adkins. “Then we unwrap with the children. On Christmas Day we stay home and have a meal there. We have our big meal on Thanksgiving.”

Rita Lawrence’s tradition is heavy hors d’oeuvres on Christmas Eve and Chinese food on Christmas Day.

Jennifer Collins Nease keeps a pot of seafood chowder on the stove for lunch on Christmas Eve, with enough for whoever might stop by.

Janice Agnew used to serve turkey on Christmas Day, but lately the centerpiece of her meal has been ham.

Cherri Lynn Hairston also cooks ham for Christmas — and is sure to serve eggnog as well.