Wheeling and dealing for a little cultural and educational enrichment

A lot of wheeling and dealing goes on in my house.
“Mother, do I HAVE to use my phone for an hour straight?” she asks. “That’s a LONG time. Can’t I just use it for 45 minutes or watch 15 TikTok videos, text two friends just a few times and play two sessions of video games, whichever comes first, instead?”
“I’ll tell ya what,” I say, feeling compassionate and understanding. “You have to use the phone for an hour straight, or you can watch 20 TikTok videos, text three friends multiple times and only play six sessions of video games.”
“That’s too MUCH!” she wails. “I’ll never get through it all, and I want to just READ!”
“Just give it a shot,” I say. “We have to have balance in our lives. If all we did all the time was reading, we’d miss out on all kinds of intellectual, social and emotional growth and be at a long-term disadvantage throughout life. Plus, once you find the right videos games, or friends or videos, using the phone is fun!” I promise. “You’ll want to do it all the time!”
She rolls her eyes at me, grunts and picks up the phone.
She fiddles with it for about 3 minutes, then drops it on the table and flips herself upside down in the chair.
One leg stretches into the air, and then the opposite arm reaches out. Head stretches close to the floor with hair swinging down, then up, then down, then up, then down.
She calls over the dog, hanging upside-down from the chair while she pets the furry friend, her leg crooked around the table leg for balance.
After about eight minutes of various configurations of this, she pulls herself upright and fiddles with her phone for about 45 seconds.
“Can I take a break now?” she asks. “It’s been 15 minutes now and I’m TIRED of watching videos. I want to READ, or clean my ROOM. “
“You only used the phone for about 4 minutes total,” I reply. “Most of this time that has passed you spent hanging upside down, flopping around.”
She appears to be fighting a grin which would ruin her carefully crafted look of distress.
“But I was using the phone,” she protests, unable to suppress a giggle. “I WAS. Can it be 45 minutes total or 15 TikTok videos, texting one friend and playing three sessions of video games? If we can do that, I swear I’ll use my phone again tomorrow too.”
“You’ll use your phone again tomorrow, too, no matter what. Just settle down and use it. If you had kept at it all this time instead of goofing around, you’d be halfway done by now.”
“But I just can’t get into video games,” she says. “I don’t like them. They’re BOOOORING. My mind wanders.”
“Would it help if you pick a new video game you’re thinking about trying out, and we play it together, like we used to do when you were little, until you get used to it and start enjoying it so much you want to keep on playing it on your own?”
“I GUEE-ESSSS,” she moans. “Lemme find one we can try together.”
She picks her phone back up and fiddles.
After a while, I realize she’s been using her phone without distraction for a good chunk of time, perhaps 12 minutes, and when things are going well, of course, you don’t want to interrupt them.
It’s cold and I want to either get a sweater or turn down the air conditioning, or better yet, both, but I don’t dare move. I will ride out this peace and quiet for as long as it lasts on its own.
No matter. It was just one more minute that the spell was broken, and the phone was put down with a sigh.
I look at her and sigh, and then laugh.
“Can you imagine if we lived in an alternative universe and instead of kids hating to use the phone and begging to read books, it were the opposite?” I asked. “Can you imagine if we were humans on planet Earth, where people were so stuck using their cell phones all the time that parents and friends and husbands or wives begged them to put down those phones and pay some attention to real friendship now and then, or to read books?”
She laughed uproariously at the impossible.
And then our alternate-life joking began:
“Mother, do I HAVE to read a book for an hour straight?” she said jokingly, imagining this mysterious and hilarious opposite world.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.