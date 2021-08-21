Wheeling and dealing for a little cultural and educational enrichment

“Would it help if you pick a new video game you’re thinking about trying out, and we play it together, like we used to do when you were little, until you get used to it and start enjoying it so much you want to keep on playing it on your own?”

“I GUEE-ESSSS,” she moans. “Lemme find one we can try together.”

She picks her phone back up and fiddles.

After a while, I realize she’s been using her phone without distraction for a good chunk of time, perhaps 12 minutes, and when things are going well, of course, you don’t want to interrupt them.

It’s cold and I want to either get a sweater or turn down the air conditioning, or better yet, both, but I don’t dare move. I will ride out this peace and quiet for as long as it lasts on its own.

No matter. It was just one more minute that the spell was broken, and the phone was put down with a sigh.

I look at her and sigh, and then laugh.