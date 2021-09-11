When one tragedy defeats another

I wanted this week to wax about the awfulness of Sept. 11, 2001, about what that day was like for me as a journalist and a citizen, how I learned the news from ESPN radio and was consumed with covering it for days and weeks, about how my brain has a special archive for every awful and immutable image that played out that day.
But I can’t go there. I can’t focus on that.
All of that has been elbowed from my frontal lobe by personal tragedy and overwhelming sadness that beset my dad’s family this week.
First was news last Sunday that one of my last great aunts – a powerful mother of four exemplary children and generations of offspring – has passed away at age 96, a quick transition after a few days in the hospital, where she often was surrounded by extended family and even FaceTimed with two grandsons on the other side of the globe.
She was one of those quiet and controlled women who grew up on the farm where she was born and didn’t leave until her husband died and she needed people to help her.
But she was more than just a woman passing at an advance age. She was the period at the end of a six-child sentence that began with my grandmother, my dad’s mother, the oldest of those six and one of the absolutely most influential persons of my life. So saying a prayerful good-bye to my aunt – her name was Carroll White and affectionately called “Dearie” – was also once again closing an indelible and ineffable part of tome of my upbringing.
I was the eldest of eight grandchildren, and my grandmother helped me to learn how to read and to make that a habit. She was a writer, a chronicler, a college graduate, a former teacher and the most loving and giving angel of a woman you could describe.
Her side of our family – two generations after the Bianchi family moved to America from the western hills of Italy and translated its name to “White” – was so intrinsic in my childhood that it felt like all their genes were dominant. The other three quadrants of the people who planted me were all loving and present, but they were sprinkled along a path that was paved by the Whites, who gathered for family celebrations three times a year.
So the passing of my Aunt Carroll felt like the stinting of something from my marrow and corpuscles.
She was laid to rest on Wednesday in all the small-town-extended-family grandeur you would expect. There was the Christian funeral, the burial and then the church-lady-created luncheon afterward.
One of my cousins’ husband attended those events, even taking time for the meal, before returning to where his wife lay in a teeming hospital while taking what proved to be the last breaths of her life.
Aunt Carroll’s grave barely was covered before Evelyn Carroll – named, yes, for her – was taken too, another victim of the killer COVID-19.
If you read my words with any consistency, you know our war against this virus and the weapons we don’t always deploy are causes that inspire and enrage me. I worry about the potential for the unvaccinated and the selfishly unwashed to spread the germs, particularly with delta hitching a ride on humans as it were fleas and we were dogs between baths.
Even though we might have had our shots and might get a little sick, we also can pass along this deadly variant to someone who is more vulnerable.
My cousin Evelyn – a talented an inspirational woman who retired from decades of teaching – was getting older, and her health was not the best. She had ongoing issues, and the vaccine could protect her only so much. You’ve doubtless heard of such cases.
So someone with the bug transmitted it to her. She grew sick quickly. She went into the hospital, and before many of us even knew she was there, she was gone.
I saw her in May, and she hugged me so very tightly, as she always seemed to do. My love and respect for her are immense. We shared small notes last year when her younger son died of cancer. Her passing hurts my heart to tears.
And, yes, she died on the same day as a namesake, which would be a just little odd if not for this.
Her mother, Carroll’s older sister, died years ago just a few hours after my dad’s sister, who was in the same hospital with her. Both of them were named Frances, one after the other. And my cousin Evelyn’s first name is from my grandmother’s middle name. All in the family.
There’s a lot of something unworldly in all those wonderful people being connected in death.
But if you believe as I do, you can take some joy in knowing they are connected anew at a big family reunion in their new life, too.
