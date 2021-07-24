Whether you have it tough or are spoiled is a matter of perspective

My sister rolls with the punches with grace and a genuine smile.
For that I’m grateful, and never more so than when I took her to visit a family in Mexico. We were not there as tourists but to share the hardscrabble everyday life.
In a sense, that is. Our American dollars sure made it easier.
We visited Sofia, a lady you’ve heard about before. The column I wrote about her in 2018 was one of the most remarked-upon pieces I’ve ever written; people still ask me about her long after. (Out of respect for her privacy, I used the name Zenpasuchitl, for a flower, but that was too hard for people to remember, so today she’s Sofia.)
Basically, I had known her and loved her throughout the years of her childhood, when I visited her village many times. She was my favorite of a passel of children who always spent time with me.
Mail from the U.S. never made it to their mountain village, where half the houses were made of sticks, with dirt floors, and people carried their water from the springs in buckets. There was no telephone, either. We lost touch when I stopped traveling after I became a mom.
But when we all reunited over Facebook, those now-grown kids let me know I really had been a mom all along. Sofia came from a humble home with loving parents, but two other kids, whose parents for the most part had abandoned them, told me I was the only mother who ever had taken care of them. I had brought them toothbrushes, clothes, books and school supplies through the years – and played with them endlessly.
So those three honor me by calling me "Mami," and Sofia’s kids call me "Abuela" (grandmother). Several other young adults from there call me "tia" ("aunt").
Sofia had to leave the idyllic mountain village after her mother died and her father had a stroke to live in a city where she could get a job to support him and her two children. She suffered terribly and even now barely gets by, making the equivalent of $65 a week working in a warehouse.
Now they live with her boyfriend, his mother, his sister and his grandmother in a 4-bedroom house, so life is easier.
They let my sister and me use the best bedroom, which had hard pillows and a lumpy bed cover over an old, battered mattress. Sofia said she is grateful for that bed, as she had spent three years before it without one. The house’s only window air conditioning was in that room, hooked up by a flimsy extension cord connected with electrical tape plugged into an overloaded thick extension cord.
On the first night I left the air conditioner off, because of safety concerns, until I couldn’t bear the stifling heat any longer. Its rumbling racket at least drowned out the ruckus from outside.
We went everywhere by combinations of walking and taking a bus, metro and/or subway. We felt we were taking our lives in our hands when we crossed the busy road to get to the grocery store, but when we went without Sofia, she ordered us to walk the extra block up, climb the flights of stairs to the metro station, cross the busy road through that station above it and go back down to the other side.
For an hour and a half riding in any direction, you’d see nothing but asphalt roads and cement structures. Even the occasional plant life seemed tired and dusty and worn out. The sky was gray and our eyes burned because of pollution.
Being there drained the soul.
Our money went a long way. For what it had cost me here to get a pair of bifocals, there I got a pair of bifocals, three years’ worth of contact lenses and a pair of glasses for my honorary granddaughter (they cost almost two weeks' worth of her mother's pay).
Seven of us ate heartily at a restaurant for $43, and we all got into an outstanding museum for $42, each of those things more than three days’ worth of Sofia's pay.
The children were loving, both to us and the other adults. My 11-year-old “granddaughter” would hold hands with us, her mother included, whenever we went out. My 15-year-old “grandson” always walked with me on the city streets with his arm linked through mine, him on the traffic side to keep me safe. Around the house they were cheerful and responsible.
Yes, the kids were all wrapped up in video games and drawing anime characters – but those things were not alienating: They cheerfully devoted several hours to teaching my sister and me all about them.
“Teenage angst is a particularly American condition not commonly found in other countries where teenagers have real problems to worry about,” my sister pointed out.
All the cats we saw there were surprisingly long and lanky. We took the family's gray cat to get spayed but couldn’t take the other cat, because she was heavily pregnant. The gray cat slept every night cuddled up in the boy’s arms.
We took the kids shopping for clothes. The girl picked out some garments, then switched to exactly match the clothes my sister had picked out for herself. The boy asked me a few times if I was sure I could really spend the 700 pesos (about $35) on the name-brand sneakers, and his voice cracked when he thanked me, teary eyed, in a great big bear hug right there in the store. He kept looking down at his feet for the rest of the week.
Before I conclude, let me say I love this family and will return when possible and will be honored to stay in their love-filled home again. I am just sharing this story to put some perspective on things.
I left the U.S. a struggling single mom worried about house repairs and yard work I can't keep up with.
I came back to the U.S. a spoiled American princess awash in blessings. I took a long, hot shower, then crawled between the crisp white sheets on my luxurious bed and slept for 36 hours, my short, fat cats snoozing peacefully on either side of me.
