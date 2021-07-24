Whether you have it tough or are spoiled is a matter of perspective

On the first night I left the air conditioner off, because of safety concerns, until I couldn’t bear the stifling heat any longer. Its rumbling racket at least drowned out the ruckus from outside.

We went everywhere by combinations of walking and taking a bus, metro and/or subway. We felt we were taking our lives in our hands when we crossed the busy road to get to the grocery store, but when we went without Sofia, she ordered us to walk the extra block up, climb the flights of stairs to the metro station, cross the busy road through that station above it and go back down to the other side.

For an hour and a half riding in any direction, you’d see nothing but asphalt roads and cement structures. Even the occasional plant life seemed tired and dusty and worn out. The sky was gray and our eyes burned because of pollution.

Being there drained the soul.

Our money went a long way. For what it had cost me here to get a pair of bifocals, there I got a pair of bifocals, three years’ worth of contact lenses and a pair of glasses for my honorary granddaughter (they cost almost two weeks' worth of her mother's pay).

Seven of us ate heartily at a restaurant for $43, and we all got into an outstanding museum for $42, each of those things more than three days’ worth of Sofia's pay.