Which came first, chicks or ....?

TODAY’S WORD is spurs. Example: When the neighbors were trying to get a home for their Rhode Island Red rooster, they said just get a hacksaw to saw off his spurs and he will be fine.
TUESDAY’S WORD was Bantam. The term refers to a small breed of chicken. Bantams integrate well into some flocks, but in flocks with bossy hens they make a vulnerable target. Example: Jasmine was excited to get some Bantams to join her flock but then was dismayed at how the older hens bullied them.
Chickens
You may know that baby chicks start out their lives under a heat lamp, to replicate the warmth of a mother hen. That’s in case of chicks purchased instead of hatched from underneath a broody hen.
Each week, as their feathers grow in, the heat is reduced by 5 degrees, until the heat under which they are being raised matches the outside temperature. That’s when they can go into the regular coop without such pampering (though many people provide a heat source during the winter).
Hens don’t need a rooster around to lay eggs; with a rooster, the eggs they lay are fertilized. Although they lay eggs, most hens don’t sit on them to hatch them out unless they go broody. Many people who have chickens don’t take chances on letting eggs hatch anyway, because half of them are bound to be roosters, which can be quite aggressive with each other — and with people and other pets, sometimes, too.
22,000 miles
Joe Williams walks every day, despite the weather, and keeps track of his distances. Last week he reached 22,000 miles, during a walk in Kingston, Tenn., along with RiverFront Park. He and his wife, Brenda, lived there in the 1970s, and every morning when he has been walking, he runs into friends from those days gone by, Brenda reports.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ronnie Clark has been making detailed models of old country stores that used to be (one still is) in Henry County, out in the shop beside his house in Ridgeway.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When you see a pink, lighted pig hanging against the night sky near a spectacular light display, you know that display was made by which Martinsville man?
