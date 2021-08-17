Which came first, chicks or ....?

TODAY’S WORD is spurs. Example: When the neighbors were trying to get a home for their Rhode Island Red rooster, they said just get a hacksaw to saw off his spurs and he will be fine.

TUESDAY’S WORD was Bantam. The term refers to a small breed of chicken. Bantams integrate well into some flocks, but in flocks with bossy hens they make a vulnerable target. Example: Jasmine was excited to get some Bantams to join her flock but then was dismayed at how the older hens bullied them.

Chickens

You may know that baby chicks start out their lives under a heat lamp, to replicate the warmth of a mother hen. That’s in case of chicks purchased instead of hatched from underneath a broody hen.

Each week, as their feathers grow in, the heat is reduced by 5 degrees, until the heat under which they are being raised matches the outside temperature. That’s when they can go into the regular coop without such pampering (though many people provide a heat source during the winter).