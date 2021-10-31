Who buys those 'I love my granddog' bumper stickers?

Nurturing others is a part of being human, she wrote, and these days people aren’t having as many children as they did in the past. A pet gives them someone to take care of.

And, according to those “granddog” bumper stickers, a pet gives some people’s parents someone else to take care of, too.

Big boom

There’s been a lot of talk about what people are describing as a “big boom” around Axton area Saturday night. At first there were a lot of wild guesses, but an informal survey of many across the area point to it seeming to have been an unusually, dramatically loud thunderclap. There also was some talk of loud thunder in Collinsville — whether it was Collinsville’s own thunder, or the Axton boom could be heard all the way over there, was not clear.