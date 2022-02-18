Who really thinks we've got a handle on illegal drugs?

Would you believe me if I told you that Martinsville holds the distinction of having the first elected head of any community in Virginia to advocate the legalization of drugs?

First, let me tell you what caused me to remember this little 31-year-old news nugget.

This week I had just finished covering a preliminary hearing where two men are up on serious sex charges involving a 20-year-old girl from Roanoke who the defense claims came to Henry County "just to get high."

The problem that came to light in that hearing was an alleged $2,000 debt she owed a guy who she claims gave her an ultimatum about how she could settle her debt.

She also said under oath that she liked to smoke weed, but she hadn't participated in any other recreational drugs in over a year, though she had no explanation how a urinalysis after her ordeal in Henry County proved she had methamphetamine and cocaine in her system.

The week before the hearing, I went on a tour of a $68 million dollar jail in Henry County built to house a growing population of inmates despite our declining population of residents.

All of this was on my mind while I was recording the latest list of over 100 indictments handed down by a Martinsville Grand Jury, in which the majority of the charges included possession and distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and, occasionally, fentanyl.

Then it occurred to me Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassidy and Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith all have said the same thing: just like the rest of the country, most of the people in jail today are there as the direct or indirect result of illegal drugs.

That should be a sobering thought for all of us.

The short of it is if illegal drugs were made legal, we wouldn't need to provide a $68 million dollar jail, 400 beds and three squares a day -- or so it might seem.

That brings me to the occasion of former Martinsville Mayor Allan McClain on Sept. 25, 1990, when he read from a three-page prepared statement at a City Council meeting that he was in favor of legalizing illegal drugs, at least marijuana and possibly cocaine.

He was still in the lurch on heroin, and methamphetamine and fentanyl were yet to make their splash among users back then.

It was his response to an offer by the Henry County Board of Supervisors for City Council to join them in a joint resolution condemning the legalization of drugs.

He was the only member of Council to vote against the resolution that night.

Such an effort might "deprive the criminal elements in our society of an extremely lucrative business," McClain said in a story reported in the Greensboro News & Record two days after his statement.

"McClain said he was not in favor of legalization of all drugs, just certain drugs like marijuana and possibly cocaine. These drugs, he said, could be distributed by a controlled outlet, like ABC stores sell liquor," the story said.

In 1994, a report by the Drugs and Crime Data Center & Clearinghouse showed that 26% of all violent crimes, 24% of any property crime and 57% of all DUI's involved people who admitted being users of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine.

More recently, a 2017 report by the Bureau of Justice said 21% of sentenced people in state prison and local jails are incarcerated for crimes committed to obtain drugs or money for drugs.

"Almost 40% of people locked up for property crimes and 14% of those incarcerated for violent crimes reported that they had committed their most serious offense for drug-related reasons," a Prison Policy Initiative report stated on June 28, 2017.

The bottom line is this: More than half of the state prison population and two-thirds of the sentenced jail population report drug dependence or abuse.

That jives with the analysis of Perry, Cassidy and Smith.

I'm not advocating, like McClain, that legalizing drugs is the answer, because I fear it's not. Legalizing alcohol did nothing to eliminate alcoholism. Banning the advertisement of tobacco products did not eliminate the use of tobacco, or its modern counterparts such as vaping.

Even Virginia has decided to make possession of marijuana legal now, but the sale of it isn't.

The answer, to me, goes back to something I hate saying and I don't really know why; maybe it goes against the grain of my generation.

Chemical dependency is a mental condition that becomes physical and the two, wrapped together, create a wall that isn't broken down with arrests, convictions and incarcerations. We've adequately proven that.

Mental health in this country has been neglected for far too long, and until we approach the drug problem as a mental health problem for the abuser, we will continue to run around in circles and end up right where we started.

A substantial percentage of our population is like water: People travel the road of least resistance, and illegal drugs is the quickest way to get there.

We need a new roadmap. One that changes the direction we are going. McClain might have been wrong, but he was right for addressing the failures of a system we still employ.

It's time to change. It's time to consider doing something else.

It's time.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

