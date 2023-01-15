Wyatt: What lesson does this teach our children?

Somewhere along the line it became acceptable to deny responsibility when there was someone or something else to blame.

The Journal of the American Medical Association published a study last week that examined 169 teenagers and the results suggests that there is a potential link between the changes in the brain in young teens who frequently check their social media apps.

More study is needed, the article stated, but we may be on the verge of a wave of young adults who have developed hypersensitivity and impulse control disorders.

What this means is that Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok may be causing young people with developing minds to be overwhelmed by the least little thing and simply unable to cope with life’s ups and downs.

That’s all the Seattle Public Schools needed, so the largest school district in the state of Washington filed a lawsuit days after the study was released against these social media companies in order to hold them “accountable for the harm they have wreaked on the social, emotional, and mental health of its students.”

You’ve no doubt read a word or two about my dad even if you only occasionally see this column. He was born in 1914 and started driving some fashion of a logging truck at a very young age for a saw miller who needed a driver.

I don’t know how old my dad was at the time, but I remember him saying the biggest obstacle to driving the truck was seeing over the front dash.

At some point, many years later, my father was asked to present his driver’s license to a police officer. He was surprised to learn a person was required to obtain a license to drive a vehicle. Back in the Stella community of Patrick County there weren’t but two or three automobiles within a day’s walk, but anyone known to be somewhat responsible and willing to try was licensed to drive, without regard to age or size.

In this absurd comparison, the Seattle Public School System would probably sue the truck manufacturer for the great risk of my father driving a truck before he knew how to ride a bike.

Brent Jones, the school superintendent in Seattle, was quoted as saying: “It has become increasingly clear that many children are burdened by mental health challenges. Our students, and young people everywhere, face unprecedented, learning and life struggles that are amplified by the negative impacts of increased screen time, unfiltered content, and potentially addictive properties of social media.”

As one of my favorite preacher friends says: “Well, cry me a river, build a bridge and get over it.”

I suppose this top educator thinks the children, or their parents, have no choice in the matter of these screens that keep appearing in front of the eyes of our young for excessive amounts of times and causing our youth to become dysfunctional.

A child is dependent upon his or her parents for food and shelter as well as the use of an unfiltered device connected to the internet. We all realize school systems have increasingly taken on the responsibilities of irresponsible parents, so this applies to the school systems too.

Unfiltered computers and smartphones are adult devices and should be treated as such. Give one to a kid and it’s your fault, not the company that created an app for it.

At some point we have got to get back to the reality that God gave us the ability to make choices for ourselves, and those choices largely determine the course of our entire lives. Most importantly, we are in control of those choices. They are our individual responsibility.

Mr. Jones fails to mention what he, his school district or the parents have done to protect and insulate these kids from what he claims is an addictive poison creating severe mental disease in our youth.

Instead, he wants to make the companies of these apps pay. Who would they pay? The families, or maybe the school system?

And how would that change anything?

The solution to the problem is not in punishing those who have no reason to care, it is in holding responsible those who should.

