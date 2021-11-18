YOLO, so live it safely with vaccines from local clinics

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: lowkey. Example: “I lowkey can’t wait for ninth grade to be over.”
THURSDAY’S WORDS was mansplain. Usually referring to a man addressing a woman, it means to explain something in a patronizing or condescending manner. Example: Cherise always hated it when her coworkers tried to mansplain how technology works, when she’s been showing them all these years how to use the fancy settings on the copier, how to get out of stuck spots on their computers and how to use various features on their smartphones.
Texting abbreviations
We’ve been keeping up lately with the young folks with slang “Words of the Day.” Now let’s spy on more of their secret code with their texting abbreviations:
- YOLO: You only live once
- LOL: Laughing out loud
- G2G: Got to go
- MSG: Message
- TTYL: Talk to you later
- IMO: In my opinion
- PAH: Parents at home
- PITR: Parents in the room
- PAW: Parents are watching
- POMS: Parent over my shoulder
- KPC: Keeping parents clueless
- PBB: Parent behind back
- ILMP: I love my parent
- MMITG: My mom is the greatest
... OK! You caught us (or your kid did). Those last two (ILMP and MMITG) aren’t real, as far as we know. We wish they were. We just made them up to help ourselves feel better after that list of discouraging parent-related abbreviations.
Vaccine Clinic
Saint Paul High Street Baptist Church will host a vaccine clinic from 2-4 p.m. today. Protecting one’s health is as good a reason as there ever would be to get the vaccine, but if helps tip the scales to convince someone to get it done — $50 gift cards will be given out to people who come to get vaccinated, on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters will be given at this event. The clinic is sponsored by Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness.
The church is located at 401 Fayette St., Martinsville.
Christmas decorations
Martinsville’s Christmas parade will be Saturday, and uptown Martinsville is looking ready for Christmas.
The Stroller and co-workers are getting settled in the new newspaper office at 19 E. Church St. The ladies in the business and advertising departments put up the red berry wreaths on the front doors Thursday so it looks cheerful for the parade, which we may watch from our new balcony.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: During World War I, dresses for girls were made shorter than in previous years, and with less embellishment, as their mothers made do with the limitations of rationing. Sometimes skirt lengths didn’t even reach to below the knickers underneath. Dresses were fitted at the waist and had three-quarter-length sleeves.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Clothing styles for women became more simple in the 1920s than in years past. One look from that time period was “la garçonne,” also known as what?
