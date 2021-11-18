YOLO, so live it safely with vaccines from local clinics

Vaccine Clinic

Saint Paul High Street Baptist Church will host a vaccine clinic from 2-4 p.m. today. Protecting one’s health is as good a reason as there ever would be to get the vaccine, but if helps tip the scales to convince someone to get it done — $50 gift cards will be given out to people who come to get vaccinated, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters will be given at this event. The clinic is sponsored by Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness.

The church is located at 401 Fayette St., Martinsville.

Christmas decorations

Martinsville’s Christmas parade will be Saturday, and uptown Martinsville is looking ready for Christmas.

The Stroller and co-workers are getting settled in the new newspaper office at 19 E. Church St. The ladies in the business and advertising departments put up the red berry wreaths on the front doors Thursday so it looks cheerful for the parade, which we may watch from our new balcony.