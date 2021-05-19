A disaster entirely of Joe Biden's making

Why are they coming? Because they have heard -- correctly -- that this moment presents a huge opportunity to enter the United States illegally without fear of being sent home. "While most of the migrants do not necessarily understand the intricacies of U.S. border policy, many said in interviews that they perceived a limited-time offer to enter the United States," Jordan writes. "Friends and family members already in the country, along with smugglers eager to cash in, have assured them that they will not be turned away -- and this is proving to be true. 'What we're hearing back home is that the new president is facilitating entry, and there is demand for labor,' said Rodrigo Neto, who came from Brazil."

And so they are crossing the border in record numbers -- 178,622 known cases in April, on top of 172,331 in March. Look for there to be even more in May.

The situation is absolutely, completely, 100% Joe Biden's fault. Yes, it is what many Democrats wanted. It is what many activists and commentators wanted. For that matter, it is what The New York Times editorial board wanted. But the fact is, it would not happen without the president of the United States making it happen. The president could order border officials under his authority to enforce the law and turn away those who have no legal right to enter the United States other than at a port of entry.