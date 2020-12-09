BYRON YORK: How Pelosi's move hurt America

The short version is that Pelosi suffered from a toxic case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Remember, this is the speaker of the House who made a show of tearing up her copy of the State of the Union speech in front of a joint session of Congress while the president stood a few feet away and millions watched on television. This is the speaker who called COVID-19, a worldwide pandemic, the "Trump virus." This is the speaker who suffered a meltdown in a White House meeting with Trump, standing up, pointing her finger at the president, and storming out of the room. This is the speaker who suffered another meltdown when a reporter asked if she hated Trump. ("Don't mess with me," she warned.) This is the speaker who announced an impeachment inquiry of the president -- solely on her own authority -- before seeing the evidence on which she would seek to remove him from office. This is the speaker who pronounced herself "heartbroken" and "prayerful" even as her top House lieutenants, acting under her guidance, raced toward impeachment. This is the speaker, in other words, who became obsessed with resisting the president.