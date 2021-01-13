BYRON YORK: This latest, crazy impeachment

But some Democrats are claiming that they can start impeachment now, when President Trump is in office, and finish it with a Senate trial that takes place, or at least finishes, after the president has left office on Jan. 20. Rep. James Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the House, even suggested that, after passing impeachment articles, the House might hold on to them until President Biden has a chance to enact his 100-day agenda in Congress, and only then send the impeachment to the Senate for trial. At that point, Donald Trump will have been an ex-president for more than three months.

It's not clear whether Clyburn's path will be taken, or whether Democrats will pursue some other course. But there is no doubt they are determined to impeach the president again, even though there will not be time for the Senate to hold a trial with any semblance of due process for the president. (For instance, there are real issues surrounding the Democratic charge that he "incited" the rioters who attacked the Capitol last Wednesday.) So given all that, what can the president do?