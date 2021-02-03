BYRON YORK: Why is the National Guard still in Washington?

But there are some voices saying enough is enough. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a U.S. Army veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, has called for the troops to go home. In a FoxNews.com op-ed, Cotton wrote that the Guard deserves gratitude for deploying on short notice after the violence at the Capitol began. They stayed for the two weeks until the inauguration. Now, it's time for them to go.

"The lesson of the Capitol riot is not that we should quarter a standing army at the Capitol just in case," Cotton wrote, "but rather that our security measures should be calibrated to the actual threats." Cotton noted that he is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and is aware of no threat that would justify continued Guard presence.

In a recent text exchange, Cotton gave his prescription for what should be done now: "Store fencing, send home troops. The Capitol Police can get reinforcements from local law enforcement and local National Guard much faster with coordination. Tailor the personnel and physical barriers to any given threat." In other words, what the Capitol needs is better policing, not a standing army, and not a permanent fence, to deal with whatever threat may or may not be out there.

The question now is whether the leadership on Capitol Hill will listen. Will the fence really come down? Or will it continue to stand on a "temporary" basis? Will the troops go home, or will their "temporary" deployment last beyond March? Those are questions Speaker Pelosi and other top lawmakers need to answer.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.