The Texas Democrats' face continues

Remember the Texas Democrats? Last month, 51 Democratic state lawmakers boarded private planes in Austin, headed for Washington, D.C. Their purpose was to stop a Republican elections bill they characterized as "Jim Crow 2.0" by fleeing the state and thus denying the legislature a quorum.

Now it has been a month. It's tough to be away from home. The Democrats would like to be able to go back to Texas, yet still continue their campaign to paralyze the legislature. But the speaker of the Texas House, Republican Dade Phelan, has demanded their return, and the governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, has vowed that they will be arrested if they come back.

But Abbott did not mean go-to-jail arrested. He meant the lawmakers, if they returned to Texas, would be apprehended and taken to the capitol building, where they would have to proceed with business. "As soon as they come back to the state of Texas, they will be arrested," Abbott said shortly after the group fled. "They will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done."

Now the Democrats have struck back -- in a way that would be comical had not a Democratic judge in Texas taken it seriously. On Sunday, about 20 of the Democratic lawmakers filed suit against Abbott and Phelan -- blaming them for their plight.