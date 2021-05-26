What a year after George Floyd has brought

As anyone could have predicted, the reaction is here. "The surge [in crime] is prompting cities whose leaders embraced the values of the movement last year to reassess how far they are willing to go to reimagine public safety and divert money away from the police and toward social services," The New York Times reported recently. Instead of defunding the police, some cities are now talking about increasing funding for law enforcement. That's what a crime wave will do.

In addition, some on the left are worried that rising crime will hurt Democrats who were sympathetic to the movement. It might also give energy to law-and-order candidates who run for office on the basis of actually enforcing the law rather than diverting police money to other purposes like housing and health care. "Fear of violence undermines liberal politics," the leftist Times columnist Ezra Klein tweeted last week. "Strongmen politicians win, punitive responses like mass incarceration and warrior policing rise."

So Biden and Harris welcomed the Floyd family to the White House amid an uncertain atmosphere. There was a political purpose to the event; the president wants to build support for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on Capitol Hill. Biden had wanted the bill passed by now, but it is still hung up in Congress.