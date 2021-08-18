Why 2020 was a unique year

The reasons were obvious. The public wanted a vaccine. Those who were unemployed through no fault of their own needed money. The same for small business owners trying to survive. Of course they wanted the government to lend a hand.

But by the time of the new poll, in early August 2021, with the nation -- even with the Delta variant -- pulling out of the worst effects of the pandemic, the "lend me a hand" number had fallen to 44%. That, by the way, is precisely what it was in 2011, when the nation was pulling out of the Great Recession. Barring some unexpected calamity, the "lend me a hand" number will likely fall further.

So what does that mean? In the 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest, all the candidates, including "centrist" Joe Biden, proposed far-reaching, hugely expensive expansions of the federal government. The campaign became a bidding war over who could come up with the biggest, costliest policies to address the pandemic, climate change, health care, the cost of college and more. It was a progressive's dream.