You can land some candy at this event

TODAY’S WORD is amble. Example: Delighted with the flowers of spring and the gentle breeze, Tyler and Hunter ambled cheerfully along the Paw Path Pollinator Garden trail.
FRIDAY’S WORD was mangle. It means to spoil, injure or make incoherent especially through ineptitude. Example: Emily didn’t practice her speech enough, so when she was in front of the crowd Wednesday she really embarrassed herself as she mangled her way through it.
Candyland
If you ever have played the board game Candyland with a toddler, you know it can be an emotionally draining experience. This game is simple enough for a young child to play -- the hard part is learning how to lose gracefully, and, as many a parent knows, you just can't throw that game to the child out of a desire to just let the kid win to avoid tears.
But on Saturday comes a version of Candyland in which everyone wins. It's the Life-Sized Children's Candyland sponsored by Charity League and Sweet Heaven, the new candy and ice cream shop at 1113 Spruce St., Martinsville. Children will receive sweet treats as they make their way to the castle.
The game will be played from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult, social distancing will be followed, and masks are required. If it rains, the event will be rescheduled for May 15.
Tomato time
The star of the summer garden is the tomato. A common problem that plagues tomatoes is brown rot, that weird brown spot that forms on the end of the fruit opposite the stem.
Brown rot is caused by the plant not getting enough calcium. You can prevent the problem by adding calcium to the soil at planting time. The Stroller has heard of people sprinkling dehydrated milk around each plant, but on properties where dogs might be attracted to digging that up, you can poke in a calcium tablet or two into the soil at the base of each plant.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Catholic Bible has more books than the Protestant Bible.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: From which Bible translation does this verse come?: "Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel."
