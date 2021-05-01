You can land some candy at this event

TODAY’S WORD is amble. Example: Delighted with the flowers of spring and the gentle breeze, Tyler and Hunter ambled cheerfully along the Paw Path Pollinator Garden trail.

FRIDAY’S WORD was mangle. It means to spoil, injure or make incoherent especially through ineptitude. Example: Emily didn’t practice her speech enough, so when she was in front of the crowd Wednesday she really embarrassed herself as she mangled her way through it.

Candyland

If you ever have played the board game Candyland with a toddler, you know it can be an emotionally draining experience. This game is simple enough for a young child to play -- the hard part is learning how to lose gracefully, and, as many a parent knows, you just can't throw that game to the child out of a desire to just let the kid win to avoid tears.

But on Saturday comes a version of Candyland in which everyone wins. It's the Life-Sized Children's Candyland sponsored by Charity League and Sweet Heaven, the new candy and ice cream shop at 1113 Spruce St., Martinsville. Children will receive sweet treats as they make their way to the castle.