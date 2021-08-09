You can't squash these job opportunities

TODAY’S WORD is obscurantism.

“Nowadays (1957) one sees distinctly more of the intelligentsia in the (Russian Orthodox) churches than even a few years ago. One reason for this that the leadership is casting obscurantism aside.” (Source: “A History of Russia,” John Lawrence, 1957)

MONDAY’S WORD was Phyrric. It means (of a victory) won at too great a cost to have been worthwhile for the victor.

Pyrrhus of Epirus over the Romans in 279 BC in which he lost so many of his forces that he was forced to end his campaign.

Example: The Battle of Guilford Court House (in Greensboro, N.C.) was a Pyrrhic victory for the British. The British “won” the battle but with casualties of 25%. Severely decimated, they marched on to Yorktown, where the war was lost to them.

Patrick County jobs

More than a dozen businesses will be at next week’s job fair in Stuart. Hosted by the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, it will be presented from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Patrick & Henry Community College’s site at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart.

Good squash