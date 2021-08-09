You can't squash these job opportunities

TODAY’S WORD is obscurantism.
“Nowadays (1957) one sees distinctly more of the intelligentsia in the (Russian Orthodox) churches than even a few years ago. One reason for this that the leadership is casting obscurantism aside.” (Source: “A History of Russia,” John Lawrence, 1957)
MONDAY’S WORD was Phyrric. It means (of a victory) won at too great a cost to have been worthwhile for the victor.
Pyrrhus of Epirus over the Romans in 279 BC in which he lost so many of his forces that he was forced to end his campaign.
Example: The Battle of Guilford Court House (in Greensboro, N.C.) was a Pyrrhic victory for the British. The British “won” the battle but with casualties of 25%. Severely decimated, they marched on to Yorktown, where the war was lost to them.
Patrick County jobs
More than a dozen businesses will be at next week’s job fair in Stuart. Hosted by the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, it will be presented from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Patrick & Henry Community College’s site at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart.
Good squash
The Stroller recently had supper with Tiziana D’Urso of Figsboro, who cooked squash in a delicious way.
She diced perhaps half an onion and then chopped a few tender yellow squashes. She sauteed it together, then added in three eggs, a handful of shredded Parmesan cheese and some salt and pepper and stirred until cooked.
Served on a plate with some corn from The Stroller’s garden, plus Italian bread topped with sliced tomatoes from J.W. and Sherry Trull of Dyer’s Store with some fresh basil and Mozzarella cheese melted over it under the broiler, and you couldn’t have asked for
better.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Axton artist Scott Dalton also is known as “Rupe,” and that’s what he signs his paintings.
Dalton’s airbrushed paintings — of old folks on porches, figures in sports or music, or agricultural scenes from days gone by — are consistent top award winners at shows such as Piedmont Arts’ Expressions.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: An Axton artist known for her portraits of pets loves Basset hounds and boxers the best — especially her beloved Riggins.
Who is she?
