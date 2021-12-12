You may be right, Dad, but I still mean it

My father disagreed with a recent column I wrote, and we had a discussion about the topic.
As the conversation went on I realized he wasn’t merely chatting about the topic. He was telling me that the matter should be set to rights in the newspaper.
I replied to him that he could do what any Bulletin reader would do: Write a letter to the editor about the topic.
Then I overthought the matter. I should have just left it at that, and given Dad his say on Page 4.
However, I thought a letter to the editor from him might be confusing. If he addressed the Nov. 28 column by Holly Kozelsky, and signed the letter Joe Kozelsky, then for clarification the letter might have to say “in the column by Holly Kozelsky, my daughter,” and that just seemed kind of weird.
And somehow he talked me into writing it into a column, which actually, Dad, was the wrong move, because the one who writes something gets the last word.
Unless, of course, you write a letter to the editor after all, which gives you the last word.
Ironically, what caused the Nov. 28 column to come about in the first place was my trip to visit Dad for Thanksgiving, because I was so fed up with the ticket-buying and airline-flight experience that while sitting right there in Dad’s living room I wrote a column complaining about what a pain in the neck all that is nowadays. To summarize, you have to go through a confusing website that takes you through several screens of sales pitches.
I did not tell him I what I was writing, though. I can see now that if I had, he might have talked me out of it.
Dad pointed out, in response to that column, that back in the days you had more leg room, free meals, no charge for baggage and other conveniences, airline travel was much more expensive. Plus, people still can get those better conditions if they’re willing to pay for them.
Airlines do not exist as public service entities; they are profit-making businesses, he reminded me. Perhaps what I was bellyaching about (and I’m paraphrasing Dad’s words) in my column were the results of deregulation, the free market and the demand for the lowest possible cost of air travel.
I told him I agreed with his points, but my column isn’t a political or economic analysis. It’s more entertainment and personal reflection where complaining is OK, like when chatting with a friend.
He responded that an Accent column indicating that we ultimately arrived to those conclusions would be worth considering.
“You could conclude with something to the effect of something like ‘Bottom line: I got the lowest priced tickets I could find, but the cost to our personal comfort was high,’” he wrote by email.
“This is a clear example of the reality of market forces. The airlines are not trying to punish us; they’re giving us the lowest possible fares we want.”
OK, Dad, there ya go.
My father and other members of the family talk politics now and then, but I rarely do. I don’t like to get adversarial; I hesitate to take a stance unless I know a great deal about a matter; and since I often understand both sides of an issue or at the very least respect that people have their reasons for feeling as they do, I don’t feel an urge to argue a point one way or another.
Through the years my father has told me that I ought to speak up and share my feelings on issues, but now that I am a newspaper editor I see that my approach is appropriate for what ended up being my path in life.
However, I was not so circumspect when I was young and knew everything.
When I was the editor of my college newspaper, I wrote an editorial about a socio-political issue, taking a stance that went against my family’s views on the matter.
When I wrote it, I felt all full of righteousness and right.
However, when the paper went to press, my stomach was in knots. By then I had lost my bravado and instead became afraid of my family’s scolding and, worse, disappointment.
I was on absolute tenterhooks the week the newspaper was out, waiting every moment for the other shoe to drop. It was the one week I did not bring the newspaper home to show my father. However, my aunt worked at the college, so I expected everyone to know about it.
However, it never came up – and whether Dad never was unaware of that editorial or he read it and decided to keep quiet, I may never know.
And since my father, a Bulletin subscriber, probably will read this column, I’m certainly not telling what it was about now.
However, I have no such compunction about sharing my views about modern-day airline travel.
It’s still a hassle.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.