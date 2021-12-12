You may be right, Dad, but I still mean it

My father disagreed with a recent column I wrote, and we had a discussion about the topic.

As the conversation went on I realized he wasn’t merely chatting about the topic. He was telling me that the matter should be set to rights in the newspaper.

I replied to him that he could do what any Bulletin reader would do: Write a letter to the editor about the topic.

Then I overthought the matter. I should have just left it at that, and given Dad his say on Page 4.

However, I thought a letter to the editor from him might be confusing. If he addressed the Nov. 28 column by Holly Kozelsky, and signed the letter Joe Kozelsky, then for clarification the letter might have to say “in the column by Holly Kozelsky, my daughter,” and that just seemed kind of weird.

And somehow he talked me into writing it into a column, which actually, Dad, was the wrong move, because the one who writes something gets the last word.

Unless, of course, you write a letter to the editor after all, which gives you the last word.