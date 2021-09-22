Americans have not forgotten the 13 soldiers

These are not one-offs — placed there for a day and then gone. Many of them throughout the country remain even now.

Too often, we let others define who we are — particularly those with the loudest megaphones, or worse yet, those with the most access to power. Even worse, the cultural curators who have the wealth and power use it to convey the image of an America that largely does not exist.

I would argue these gestures of mourning aren’t gestures at all, but signs of the character of a nation. Each one is not a photo-op, but a sign of the constant compassion that lives within us, just below the surface — an expression of our exceptionalism that is waiting to emerge.

We as a people are always looking for ways to come together, to drown out the loudest voices trying to divide us. We are not the NFL that now showcases two national anthems; we are the people who raised children who want to show their support for those who protect us by honoring them with empty seats or by raising the American flag without showing it any disrespect.

The media have moved the conversation off the front pages. But what happened and continues to happen in Afghanistan has left a mark on the American psyche. It crosses political ideologies, race, and socioeconomic fronts — a mark the loudest voices have failed to see.