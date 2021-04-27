Ancient and lonely urban monuments evoke today's political division

My grandmother used to tell wistful stories sitting on the stoop of the boarding house they lived in on Yuba Way, talking to her neighbors. Although she and my grandfather moved before the government came for those homes, often giving the working-class poor only months to relocate, she wept when she saw the photos of the wrecking balls first plunge into the heart of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church.

She mourned the loss of its Lourdes Shrine, an ornate grotto that extended onto Yuba Way. She had watched it being built as a 10-year-old girl; she could recall until the day she died the religious figures carved into the structure.

Nearly 2,000 homes and businesses were taken from East Street Valley by the late 1970s. More than 8,000 people and nearly 500 businesses were taken from the Lower Hill District. They are not alone. No matter where you live in this country, hundreds of neighborhoods, farms and communities, the residents of which had little capital, have been erased, often without a trace, in the name of progress that tends to benefit the elite class.

Earlier this month, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in an interview, "There is racism physically built into some of our highways." But the problem is that when you make everything about race, you are often unable to reach people who would normally be sympathetic to your cause.