Brother of fallen firefighter has made it his life's mission to take care of those who serve us

As the cars and pickup trucks pass him along the road, they wave, shout, “Thank you,” or tell him to “never forget.” And, of course, he won’t. He has made that his life mission.

He gets the same reaction from people sitting on their stoop or front porch or hanging their laundry outside. The roads and streets are lined with American flags, not because they know Siller is coming, not because of the 20th anniversary — but because in places like this, in middle America, they always do that.

It does not go unnoticed by Siller.

Siller is the chairman of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes to firefighters, police and military service personnel who are killed or severely injured in the line of duty.

On that fateful morning, Siller said he and his other brothers were waiting for Stephen to come home from his shift.

“He’d just finished his night shift; I was with my other two brothers, Russell — God rest his soul — he died about a year and a half ago, and my brother George, and we were going to play golf.”

Siller said when Stephen heard on the scanner the tower was hit, he turned his truck around and drove back to his firehouse.