In South Dakota, the road signs lead to Wall

McLaughlin explained that he spends little time in the store himself: "I'd rather enjoy the people-watching."

Charlie explained that from his vantage point, he feels he can see all of America walk in front of him.

"People from every state, walk of life, size, shape, and color, and it is a great thing to watch," the Plainfield, Massachusetts, resident said.

"Look around you," he said, pointing to the flurry of thousands of people talking to each other, holding hands, eating ice cream. "They are all happy. I like that."

His perspective of the country is far different from what you see on the news channels or read about on social media; here, there was a definite sense that everyone had a connection to each other, that they were experiencing something bigger than themselves. It is a far cry from the constant drumbeat coming from our cultural curators who push storylines or sentiments that divide us.

McLaughlin's wife, Mary, said she really enjoyed the different people they met along the 1,800-mile trip.

The McLaughlins and their family and friends were heading to Sturgis for the annual motorcycle rally, then they were off to enjoy the sights and sounds of the rest of the country.