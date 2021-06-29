Now more than ever, Twitter isn't real life

Within moments, the mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Dean Trantalis, said it was a "terrorist attack against the LGBT community" and "intentional," and soon, "#DeathSantis" was trending on Twitter, linking the tragedy to the Florida governor. Chris Hahn, who has a blue-checked verified account and is a Democratic strategist, tweeted, "Ron DeSantis and the rest of the Florida GOP have blood on their hands."

There were plenty of verified blue-checked Twitter accounts to jump on that bandwagon; it took hours, as stories often do, for the police to make the truth known: The tragic event was indeed just a tragic accident. In fact, the lethally errant driver had been a member of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus.

Jump on Twitter ahead of a big political race like the New York mayoral primary on Tuesday, and you'd be inclined to believe that one of the two liberal darlings in the race — either Maya Wiley, a former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio, or former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia — would walk away with the Democratic Party's nomination. Instead, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, the former cop who ran on a message focused on public safety, emerged with a substantial lead in the first preference tally. The count could take weeks, and there is still a long-shot chance that Adams will not win, but his candidacy has already shown that one's status as a Twitter darling does not mean one is connecting with voters on issues that matter to them.