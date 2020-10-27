SALENA ZITO: Amy Coney Barrett's Memphis liberal arts college fostered diversity in views

So, what was Rhodes College doing right in the late 1980s and early 1990s?

Wendy Talent Rotter said attracting young, smart people who came from different backgrounds and worldviews was the college's precise aim at that time.

"That was a stated value of the college and Rhodes from 1983 to 1987, it shaped who I am, and I admit, shaped all of us, preparing us with academic rigor, with the express purpose of broadening our worldview," said the 1987 Rhodes graduate. "The purpose of the Rhodes experience was to prepare us to be world citizens, to think critically, to respect and have open dialogue with people of different worldviews, backgrounds, and cultural perspectives. We have a lot to learn from each other. We did then. We grew up together, and moreover, Rhodes ingrained in us this responsibility to serve."

Rotter, who began her post-Rhodes career in nonprofit fundraising, specifically major gift fundraising for Rhodes, now owns one of the largest companies in the southeastern United States providing home care for the elderly.