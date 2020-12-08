SALENA ZITO: As 2020 kills traditions, Christmas stands strong

We are all in some way looking for something that draws us together, even if it's with only a handful of family members. Coming to Flemings has a really wonderful way of giving us a glimpse of our former lives.

On weekends, there are hayrides and hot chocolate, and Santa sits outside to greet the young and the not-so-young as they head up the mountains to pick and cut their own tree.

Preston Fleming, 32, bought the farm from his great-uncle this year. He has worked here since he was 14 years old. After opening the farm for the first time last weekend, people are more eager than ever to cut their own tree, because they have lost so many other traditions. "There is this sense this year to do something that continues a lost tradition or start a new one, even something as simple as cutting down a tree," he said. "If you can do it with your kids or other family members, you have found something new to start or bring back a lost memory."

It also brings back anticipation: You see it in the eyes of the children and parents as they come around the bend in their cars; you can see it as they head into the hills to pick their trees; and you can see it as their trees, which they have worked hard to choose and cut, are tied on the top of their cars or thrown in the back of their pickup trucks.