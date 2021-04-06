SALENA ZITO: He was homeless but died with dignity

CUMBERLAND, Maryland — Had it not been for the kindness of strangers, Henry McCain would have died the way he led much of his adult life: cold, alone and without a blanket to cover his feet at night.

Instead, McCain left this world not as a nameless drifter but as a man with dignity, a sense of belonging and a last sip of his beloved, ice-cold Coca-Cola.

On the morning McCain died, Pastor David Ziler and his wife, Andrea, went into the hospice room they had created at the homeless shelter they run, gave McCain his medications, cleaned him up and sat his weakened body up in bed.

"Henry looked at my wife and asked if he could have an ice-cold Coke, so she got him a straw and dropped it into his mouth, and he said, 'That's enough,'" Ziler said.

McCain then rolled over and went to sleep.

"Fifteen minutes later, we came back in, and he was gone," said Ziler. "All the way to his last, dying breath, he was wanting ice-cold Coke." Andrea, a registered nurse, said that the Coke was one of several odd food choices McCain requested in the waning days of his life as his liver cancer rapidly progressed through his body.