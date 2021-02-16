SALENA ZITO: Homeless but dying with dignity

McCain found himself on the wrong side of the law when he attempted to rob a home in the dead of night. He was charged with numerous infractions including reckless endangerment with a weapon — his intended victim took the knife from him. He pleaded guilty to two of the charges and was eventually released from commitment.

McCain never told the Zilers or any of the staff who lovingly cared for him why his life went sideways. The family he had lost touch with found him through the Facebook fundraising post. Family members told the Zilers he was always welcome home and that there was never an incident that separated him from his nieces and nephews; he had just drifted away.

The good news, said David Ziler, was that his family came and sat with him and visited before he died.

Last year, the homeless shelter provided nearly 80,000 meals to those in need. It currently houses 55 people, with an additional 20 in the cold-weather shelter. Union Rescue Mission is a faith-based organization that does not take government money but instead relies on small donations to house and serve the homeless.

"When we told Henry he could be at peace because the money was raised, he teared up and said thank you," said Andrea Ziler. "He was a man of little words and emotions, so that was incredibly meaningful."