SALENA ZITO: NFL's social justice experiment Is no touchdown

Villanueva wasn't choosing not to honor Rose. He was instead drawing attention to another lost Black life. If you truly believe that all Black lives matter, then Cashe, a Black man who died for his country after trying to rescue soldiers from a burning vehicle in Iraq, should be just as important and just as honored.

There are men and women in this country who find a way to do the right thing, who do not conform, who do not go along when the prevailing opinion doesn't sit right with them. Instead, they become a voice for the voiceless.

In 2016, when Villanueva was asked for his thoughts on Kaepernick's anthem protests, his response crystallized what many people believe: "I don't know if the most effective way is to sit down during the national anthem with a country that's providing you freedom, providing you $16 million a year ... when there are Black minorities that are dying in Iraq and Afghanistan for less than $20,000 a year."