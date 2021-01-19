SALENA ZITO: Our American treasures hidden in plain sight

It is clear the Altizers love this court. They love the cabins; they love the people who come to their home office to check in or take a tour; and they love when new friendships are struck at the picnic tables, at the fire ring or across the front porches, like people used to do until backyard decks eliminated that neighborly connection.

But they realize that, in their 60s, they cannot keep it up in the way it needs, so they placed the court up for sale last week.

"It frustrates me that I cannot do the things I did at 26, but that is the reality of aging," Bob said, his voice cracking. "So, before I move any slower, and before anything starts to wear down, I think, out of love for this court, we need to sell her to someone who will love and preserve her for future travelers and future generations."

The Lincoln Motor Court is the last of its kind on this legendary highway that stretches from Times Square to San Francisco. Because of the separate-cottage layout, it is perfect for nostalgic reasons but also a safe place to stay during the pandemic.

"We listed it for $265,000 last week with Howard Hanna real estate," explained Debbie.