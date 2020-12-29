SALENA ZITO: Our hopes for 2021 won't be fulfilled by a politician, but by us

As they have fallen, many have gone from fearing they might never come back to losing hope they ever will. It is a note we don’t just end the year with, but it is a reality we begin the new year with.

The things we don’t want to come back in 2021 that most assuredly will are the combative public rhetoric in our politics and the politics of the coronavirus — the other thing that will most assuredly and unfortunately come back will be the constant drum of fear and gloom.

President-elect Joe Biden set the tone of his approach to leadership last week when he said the "darkest days" in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic "are ahead of us, not behind us," and he urged people to prepare themselves for the dark struggle.

His words hang out there, and many wonder what more do they want people to give up. How much more loss of treasure, community, family, liberty, and livelihood are we supposed to give up? And how is it that we’ve allowed the government to continue to pick who the winners and losers are in these restrictions?

We’ve adapted all the ways we’ve been told to: wearing masks in public, avoiding crowds, social distancing, frequent hand-washing, testing, and quarantine rules. And you tell us the darkness we are in now is nothing compared to what we are about to face?

Americans need something to aspire to — a purpose or someone who will take us to a better place. If 2020 taught us anything, it taught us that that journey upward will not come from a politician, nor will it come from the loudest voices, which means it will likely come from within us as a people. That might be the best news for 2021.

Salena Zito is a CNN political analyst and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner.