SALENA ZITO: Pennsylvania manufacturer thrives -- if only It can find good workers

Manufacturing jobs have historically been very well-paying jobs with good benefits. For people in places like here in Erie or due south in Youngstown, Trump's replacement of NAFTA is considered by many voters to be one of the most important things the president has done.

In February of this year, Trump proposed a $900 million increase in education spending to teach skills and trades, the first time in years significant monies were proposed for that sector.

The Hilbert brothers, frustrated by the lack of local interest in or knowledge of exposing young people to these types of jobs — jobs still looked down upon by the intellectual class — decided to collaborate with other local companies to adopt local high schools and conduct seminars to attract them to their apprentice program.

"We went and talked to kids and conducted seminars with as many as two to four to six to eight kids. But there aren't 30 kids interested in this business," explained William Hilbert. "We're trying to improve that as we go. We're trying to, by word of mouth, grow and let people appreciate the fact that these are life-sustaining, family-sustaining jobs that they're passing up to go to school."