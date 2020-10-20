SALENA ZITO: These days, finding a sense of community Is a lot like prospecting for gold

It is a Thursday morning in October. The air is brisk, with faint traces of a summer still evident in the air. The leaves have begun to turn, and Roupp is leading a group of prospectors, most of them newbies, on an adventure of a lifetime. "The first time I actually found it on my own, I was actually surprised," he said. "I wasn't really expecting to find it, and then I started finding little pieces, like little grains of flour, and literally, that's how small it can get."

He explained his eureka moment: "You can see it from the other minerals in the pan compared to the actual gold. The gold sticks out like a sore thumb. And just seeing that, I was just like, 'Holy s—-! There's actually gold here.' And it's just been on ever since."

Pennsylvania has long been known for its rich natural resources including iron, coal, oil and shale — resources that have fueled and built this country for centuries. To a lesser extent, the state is also the home of rare gems and minerals, such as pyrite, quartz and garnet — and gold.

"We can thank the ice age glaciers that brought gold and platinum here from what is now modern-day Canada," Roupp explained.